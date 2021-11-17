10 Greatest Online Games of all time

Why online games?

How often do you find yourself staring at your screen? More than you’d like to admit? The main reason for this is down to boredom. It has a knack for making us get lost in our screens. If you are one of those people who are tired of scrolling through Instagram or done looking at silly stan Twitter wars, why not look elsewhere? Look no further than online games. They are interactive, and in a lot of ways, stimulating to the brain. Online games can be accessed in many different forms: through apps, online casino games, or on our PCs and tablets. Even better, so many are so simply yet cleverly designed and so can be enjoyed by players of all skill levels. You can enjoy them alone, with friends and family, or online with people worldwide.

Finding the right game for you can be an overwhelming task, considering there are thousands of games to choose from. We’ve made a list of 10 of the greatest online games of all time, doing the work for you! Sit back, relax, and see which games you’re going to be obsessed with.

The Top 10

Angry Birds

The GOAT. (But yet, a bird.) There is a reason why Angry Birds is number one. It has over 50 million downloads along with 200 million minutes of gameplay daily. Angry Birds and the sequel, Angry Birds 2 have become two of the most addictive games of all time. The game is about a group of angry birds who are protecting their eggs from green pigs, the enemies of the game; simple, yet so much fun. These birds have continued to remain so angry that they even have their own movies! The fun doesn’t have to stop at the game but is brought to your big screens too.

Dots

Dots is a game that is as simple as its title. There are 36 dots of different colors, laid out in rows that are six-by-six squares. The aim of the game is to connect the dots by tracing a line between the dots of matching colors. When doing so, you’ll earn points and remove these dots from the screen. How you connect the dots is up to you, so be creative! You can connect them down, up, sideways, but not diagonally. The more dots you can connect in one swipe, the more points you get. The game will continue to add more colors until you run out of moves. This maze-like game is fun and keeps you on your toes.

Fruit Ninja Classic

Who would have thought cutting up fruit could be so fun? And even better – you don’t have to clean up! Fruit Ninja is not only a game about slicing up fruit but encourages you to beat your personal best. You can destroy as much fruit as you can by swiping at it. Be careful to dodge the bombs that fall, as they can bring the game to an abrupt end. This game is heavily addictive and fast-paced!

Fortnite

Yes, the console game, but yes, you can also play it on your PC! Fortnite is a survival game where you aim to be the last one standing. Fight against 100 players to claim the crown. It is a fast-paced game, full of action and creativity. Customize your characters and constantly reinvent yourself. If you like playing games online and talking with people from around the world, Fortnite is definitely the best PC game for you, thanks to this multiplayer quality.

Rocket League

This game combines two things – cars and football. How can this work? Well, surprisingly, it does. On your PC, you get to team up with 1 or 2 other players and take on other players from around the world. You can also play with your friends in a split screen-multiplayer match while you’re online. Design your car how you like and make some physics-defying goals that will leave you and your friends speechless!

League of Legends

This game has brought people together time and time again. If you are a fantasy lover, this is the perfect game for you. League of Legends is a team-based game where two teams compete to destroy the base of the other. You can choose from over 140 other players to form your team. You want a team that can secure the most kills and will help bring you to victory. This medieval-themed world will come to life in front of you, available to play on your PC.

Clash Royale

Clash Royale has become so popular that it has even become an international eSport. Who would have thought? It is the ultimate clash of destroying the other team’s towers. You can be 1v1 or make up a team of 2v2 to become winners. If you manage to destroy ‘The Kings Tower’, this means an instant victory for you. It’s all about speed. How quickly can you get to the finish line?

Pokémon Go

Gotta catch ‘em all! In basic terms, Pokémon Go is a game that uses your cell phone’s GPS and clock to detect where you are in the world and make Pokémon “appear” around you. You will be able to use the map on your cell phone screen to follow the path to these Pokémon. Some Pokémon are worth more than others, so make sure to catch the strongest Pokémon for future battles with your friends. This game encourages you to get out of your house and go outside!

Among Us

Among Us became the biggest game of 2020 thanks to the pandemic. You can play on either your cell phone or your PC. Your character is a space person running around a spaceship and completing missions. Other people from around the world will play online as your crewmates, but you need to be careful! Some of them are actually “imposters” whose mission is to kill you! Once there is a body discovered, all of the players huddle back together to choose who they think the killer is. The player with the most votes gets put out of the airlock and exits the game. How stealthy can you be in your attacks? Find out!

Minecraft

The game that has everyone talking is a computer game made up of blocks with endless building opportunities. You can create your own three-dimensional world using these blocks, so get creative! In the Survival mode of the game, there isn’t as much to work with. Your aim is to find building supplies and food to keep your character alive. Other creatures are inside the game that you can interact with, but some are more dangerous than others. You want to avoid the zombies and the creepers – they will only hold you back! Create your dream world inside of the game and even go and visit your friends! Live off the land in this never-ending adventure.