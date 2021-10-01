5 Games we’re looking forward to playing in October 2021

October is set to be a bombastic month for the video games, here’s the five games we’re looking forward to playing the most in October 2021:

FIFA 22 [PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO] – October 1

This year’s FIFA title changes things around a lot. The game features brand new hypermotion technology which makes players feel more natural compared to their real life counter parts. Expect players like Haaland to have their signature long strides and Ronaldo to move dynamically like he does in real life. FIFA 22 has over 4,000 new animations which adds a new touch of realism to the game.

Alan Wake Remastered [PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO] – October 5

Developed by Remedy and released originally back in 2010, Alan Wake is one of my favorite games ever. The setting, unique gameplay, story and characters all had me super captivated and I can’t wait to play the remaster. The game includes support for 4K resolutions and includes new high quality textures to bring the game to the modern eta. Alan Wake Remastered will include all DLC released for the original as well as a commentary narration track by writer Sam Lake.

Far Cry 6 [PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, Stadia] – October 7

The sixth installment in the long running Far Cry series takes us to the fictional island of Yara (inspired by Cuba) located in the Caribbean. Yara is ruled by a fascist dictator and its up to the protagonist, a guerrilla fighter, to give people back their freedom. Far Cry 6 is touted to be the biggest Far Cry title so far and will include new gameplay mechanics and a lot of potential for fun chaos.

Metroid Dread [Switch] – October 8

Set after the events of 2002’s Metroid Fusion, Metroid Dread is the 11th title in the main Metroid chronology. The Metroid series has been quite dormant for a while and with Metroid Prime 4 being delayed again and again, its great to see Metroid Dread hitting the markets later this month. The game will retain the side-scroller gameplay of previous entries along with some modern additions like Free Aim and Melee attacks first seen in 2017’s Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, Switch] – October 26

At the end of the month we have Eidos-Montreal's big hitter – Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Revealed earlier this year at E3 2021 the game looks super interesting compared to Square Enix's other Marvel property release – Marvel's The Avengers. Players will take over the role of Peter Quill a.k.a Star Lord as he leads the GOTG through an adventure of a life time. In this iteration of the GOTG the team will include Star Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Drax the Destoryer; the same cast as the original GOTG team from the movies.

What game are you looking forward to playing the most? Let us know in the comments below.