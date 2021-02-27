5 Konami Releases We Want to See in 2021

Japanese gaming corporation Konami has a long history of making world famous games for consoles, computers, arcades and more recently for smartphones. The conglomerate started creating coin operated video games in Tokyo in the late 1970s and has come a long way since.

Konami is best known for being the developer of popular game titles, including Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill and the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card series. This year we can anticipate that there will be a number of new exciting releases from Konami in different markets around the world.

While there have been some exciting new games and game updates announced and rumored for this year, there are a number of releases that fans of Konami games are really hoping to see in 2021.

Here are five things that we hope that Konami will bring out this year:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Konami recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. This game is reaching a substantial amount of downloads on smartphone devices and is a real testament to the success of Konami’s mobile offering.

As part of their celebration, the gaming company is releasing a number of new events and campaigns for players to enjoy. By logging in between now and January next year, players will receive the Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon card and Blue-Eyes White Dragon card.

You will also have a number of chances to earn extra gems and the opportunity to UR tickets.

In September, a Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL was brought to Duel Links on PC and mobile. Many of the characters, cards, creatures and settings have been brought over to the game from the anime spin off series.

With the game reaching this milestone anniversary and achieving so many downloads from mobile app stores, there are hopes for a number of new card set releases this year.

A bigger online gatcha game selection

Konami entered the casino gaming and systems market in the mid-1990s. Since then it has continued to expand on its casino offering. In recent years, Konami have turned their hand to online casinos after recognizing that there is rapidly increasing demand within this sector for new games.

Online casino players will already be aware of the vast array of online slot games that Konami has developed. These games can be found on many of the top casino sites.

Some of the most popular online slots titles released by this company include China Shores, China Mystery, Lotus Island, Heart of Romance and Imperial Wealth. These slots are known for their immersive graphics, fun themes and innovative game mechanics.

However, Konami are yet to release their own branded online table games. Table games including poker, blackjack and roulette are traditionally some of the most popular and profitable online casino game types, so it is surprising that Konami has not made any major strides in this area yet.

Could 2021 be the year that this company releases their own branded poker game? They are famed for their card games in other markets, particularly trading card games, so releasing casino card games would be a great way of expanding their range.

A bigger update for PES 2022

Fans of the popular football simulation game eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer were disappointed last year when the PES 2021 release came with minimal updates. PES 2021 features all the same core gameplay as PES 2020, with updates to rosters, uniforms and trades.

The only real design changes in PES 2021 were some minor color updates and a new soundtrack. That is why there are high hopes for the PES 2022 update, given that Konami have had extra time to develop new modes and exciting features.

In the next release, it would be great to see more detailed pre and post match reports and a more engaging menu display. The game would also benefit from better AI for CPU controlled players.

A resurgence of Konami console game classics

The Konami corporation have recently made some big changes to their production arm of the business, merging three different production areas into one larger one. Konami shut down rumors that this would spell the end of their video gaming business, insisting that the move was only for internal restructuring purposes.

Last year was an incredibly slow year in terms of Konami’s video game releases. This year, there is potentially for them to ramp up production of new releases for consoles. Many loyal fans of their games would love to see a comeback update for classic games such as Metal Gear and Castlevania.

New merchandise from Konami game favorites

Lastly, Konami very recently updated their online merchandise store. Not only does the store have a new look, but it is also bringing out a range of new products. While there is a great range of apparel and accessories for its classic games, more collectables for some of its newer releases wouldn’t go amiss.