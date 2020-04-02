Ace Combat Skies Unknown update version 1.30 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds 9 new skins and 12 new emblems. Get the complete Ace Combat Skies Unknown update 1.03 patch notes below.

Ace Combat Skies Unknown Update Version 1.30 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Added 9 new skins and 12 new emblems.

You can view skins and emblems by choosing “Select a Skin” and “Select Emblem”.

Note: Skins and emblems can only be changed in campaign mode after completing the mode once. In multiplayer mode, they can be changed from the beginning.

– 9 New Skins –

Strider Skin (Count)

Mage 1 Skin (Clown)

Spare 6 Skin (Full Band)

Spare 8 Skin (Champ)

Spare 11 Skin (Tabloid)

Alicorn Skin

Rage Skin

Scream Skin

Spare 2 Skin (Count)

– 12 New Emblems –

Trigger (Low-Vis)

Mage (Low-Vis)

Spare (Low-Vis)

Strider (Low-Vis)

LRSSG (Low-Vis)

Alicorn Squadron

Mimic Squadron

Three Strikes Nugget

Mihaly Nugget

Kotobuki Team Emblem

Kylie Emblem

Harukaze Team Emblem

Ace Combat Skies Unknown is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.