Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey update version 1.01 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The first major update for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. This update makes some major changes to the design of the game and implements a number of bug fixes as well.
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Update Version 1.01 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)
Patch Highlights
Controller vibration support: gameplay actions will now be accompanied by a vibration.
New visual feedback on timing based gameplays like combats and miscellaneous actions.
New RPG nodes to automate some clan life tasks, especially mating and bonding.
Simplified evolution requirements.
You no longer need to pass a generation to evolve. The only requirement now is to have an evolution mission available to evolve.
“End game” update
After final evolution
All feats and fulfillment are revealed
Each completed or unused feats are displayed as done
Each completed or unused fulfillment during the last attempt are displayed as completed
Fishing and pokable holes now require proper timing for success
New mud item to discover
Branch and thorn bush walls can now be deconstructed
Precious stones have new properties for you to discover
Failing a groom can make you lose bonding points
Clan members will help reduce dopamine consumption in fear zones
Clan members can take and add items in stashes
Clan members can pickup items that are on the ground
Clan members react to player‚Äôs discoveries
Additional items added under liftable rocks
Bleeding clan members are now highlighted in the clan HUD
Balancing of the fear/dopamine values
Pierced coconuts will no longer auto drop after having drunk their water
Outsiders will move around from time to time
Additional character animations make the clan feel more alive
Bug fixes
Fixed moon phase desync in time HUD
Fixed an issue where elder females could be pregnant after a generation change
Fixed some collision issues in world geometry that could lead to out of map
Fixed a bug where chopper stashes didn‚Äôt appear in intelligence
Fixed erroneous character positioning during some combat sequences
Fixed a bug where carried babies could be invisible
Improved game stability
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.