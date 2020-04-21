Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey update version 1.01 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The first major update for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. This update makes some major changes to the design of the game and implements a number of bug fixes as well.

Ge the complete Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey update 1.01 patch notes below.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Update Version 1.01 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Patch Highlights

Controller vibration support: gameplay actions will now be accompanied by a vibration.

New visual feedback on timing based gameplays like combats and miscellaneous actions.

New RPG nodes to automate some clan life tasks, especially mating and bonding.

Simplified evolution requirements.

You no longer need to pass a generation to evolve. The only requirement now is to have an evolution mission available to evolve.

“End game” update

After final evolution

All feats and fulfillment are revealed

Each completed or unused feats are displayed as done

Each completed or unused fulfillment during the last attempt are displayed as completed

Fishing and pokable holes now require proper timing for success

New mud item to discover

Branch and thorn bush walls can now be deconstructed

Precious stones have new properties for you to discover

Failing a groom can make you lose bonding points

Clan members will help reduce dopamine consumption in fear zones

Clan members can take and add items in stashes

Clan members can pickup items that are on the ground

Clan members react to player‚Äôs discoveries

Additional items added under liftable rocks

Bleeding clan members are now highlighted in the clan HUD

Balancing of the fear/dopamine values

Pierced coconuts will no longer auto drop after having drunk their water

Outsiders will move around from time to time

Additional character animations make the clan feel more alive

Bug fixes

Fixed moon phase desync in time HUD

Fixed an issue where elder females could be pregnant after a generation change

Fixed some collision issues in world geometry that could lead to out of map

Fixed a bug where chopper stashes didn‚Äôt appear in intelligence

Fixed erroneous character positioning during some combat sequences

Fixed a bug where carried babies could be invisible

Improved game stability

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.