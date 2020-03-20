Animal Crossing New Horizons update version 1.1.0 is available to download now for Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The day one patch for the game is available now that brings a set of fixes for it. Get the full Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.1.0 patch notes below.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update Version 1.1.0 Full Patch Notes

The patch contains the game’s first special event, Easter (4/1-4/12). Time travelers whose system is set to those dates will NOT be allowed to experience those events until it is actually that time IRL. An Internet connection will be required to check the real date when the event first starts on 4/1, after which the event can be enjoyed with no Internet connection. Also worth noting that the user playing must have a connected Nintendo account when this check is performed.

Players can use the Nintendo Switch Online app features (QR codes, chat, etc.) beginning 3/20 1pm JST. You can also now visit other players’ islands.

Players who install the update will receive a Nintendo Switch furniture item. If you’re using the AC special edition Joy-Cons, it will look like your special system!

Nintendo Switch Online members will receive a bonus rug that can be obtained with Nook Miles.

Pocket Camp players can obtain certain PC items via the machine in Resident Services. Details on how exactly to do this will be provided later.

The game is available now for Nintendo Switch.