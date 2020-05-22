Animal Crossing New Horizons update version 1.2.1 is available to download now. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game mainly implements a number of bug fixes without going into detail for them. It is likely that the item duplication glitch has been addressed in this update in addition to various other issues.

Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.2.1 patch notes can be seen below.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update Version 1.2.1 Full Patch Notes

The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.2.1” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.

General updates

Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

The game is available now for Nintendo Switch. It has continued to sell great for Nintendo becoming one of the best selling games on Nintendo Switch in a short amount of time.