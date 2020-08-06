Animal Crossing New Horizons update version 1.41 is available to download now for Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

After the last major update was released last week, Nintendo has followed it up with a small hotfix. This resolves some of the issues that were introduced with the previous update.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update Version 1.4.1 Full Patch Notes

The following issues that occurred in Ver. 1.4.0 have been fixed: