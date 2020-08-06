Animal Crossing New Horizons update version 1.41 is available to download now for Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
After the last major update was released last week, Nintendo has followed it up with a small hotfix. This resolves some of the issues that were introduced with the previous update.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Update Version 1.4.1 Full Patch Notes
The following issues that occurred in Ver. 1.4.0 have been fixed:
- Fixed an issue where trees could mature and contain things other than the normal fruit, etc.
- Fixed an issue where shining soil disappears after returning to your own island after a dream and buried Bells appear in that location instead.
- Fixed an issue where the player swings their shovel through the air when attempting to hit a rock placed at a certain location.