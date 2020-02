Anthem update version 1.70 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The game has received a new surprise update today but currently, there are no official patch notes available on the game’s website. Here are the patch notes that are listed on the PS4.

Anthem Update Version 1.70 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Various bug and stability fixes

Anthem is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.