Apex Legends just released on Nintendo Switch, does the game support Cross Progression?

Apex Legends, the free-to-play Battle Royale by Respawn Entertainment, has finally released on the Nintendo Switch after being available on other platforms for over two years now.

Although initially taken as just a joke when rumor started popping up of a Switch port, Apex Legends being released on the Nintendo console proves that the hardware is able to handle the game. The game does run at a lower resolution compared to its variants on other consoles. The Switch version luckily will support cross-play so players will be part of the same pool as the PS4, Xbox One and PC players.

With the game’s Switch release many of you must be wondering if the game has Cross Progression, the ability for your progress to carryover across different platforms. Unfortunately Apex Legends does not support Cross Progression, hence your progress will be tied to your current platform. This is not to say that the feature might not be implemented in the future, in fact a lot of talk around the space is that developers Respawn Entertainment are working on a release for it soon. Until then you’re unfortunately stuck with platform specific progression.