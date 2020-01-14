Apex Legends update version 1.26 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this brand new update.

Apex Legends update 1.26 brings in a live event: Grand Soiree Event. It will be available to play from January 14 till January 28. It features fresh game modes every two days. “Partake in a rollicking event prize track, earn exquisite rewards, and peruse the event shop for an array of Art Deco inspired cosmetics and outfits. Dress code: Formal Skins.”

Get the patch notes for Apex Legends update 1.26 from below.

Apex Legends Update Version 1.26 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

BUG FIXES

Fixes for various script and code errors that were causing crashes.

Fixed a bug where the out of bounds timer would not display when perching on top of some buildings in Capitol City.

Fix for cases we saw where players would receive a client error when fighting Wattson.

Fixed issue with Octane’s “Laughing Fool” skin blocking player vision when using the 1x Holo Sight.

Fixed issue where players could get into unintentional hiding spots in the Train tunnels and around multiple buildings on the map.

Fixed bug where the mini map was showing an incorrect view of the landscape east of the Sorting Factory and Capitol City.

Fixed bug where the trajectory line wouldn’t appear when trying to aim ordnance.

Fixes for cases where the final circle was ending in a bad location.

Fixed an issue with the Ghouls and Ghost Peacekeeper skin not displaying the correct animation in game.

Fixed the bug where a squadmate selects a character in Legend Select and the Legend is not displaying the skin that is currently equipped by the player.

LEGEND BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where if anyone picks up gold shields while inside of a Gibraltar dome shield they will receive 63% faster healing when it should stay at 50%

Fixed a couple bugs with Bloodhound Passive skill: players could not see timers when looking at enemy tracks [clues] and tracks would expire 30 seconds sooner than expected .

Fixed bug where Wraith could take damage from Thermite ordnance while using her Tactical or Ultimate abilities.

Fixed visual bug for when Crypto first drops into game, the Drone UI reports that it is “recharging” (as if it has been destroyed pre-drop), but progress does not complete / progress.

Fix for Wattson’s Ultimate to prevent being able to deploy an Interceptor Pylon through walls.

LEGEND META

Gibraltar

Passive: Gibraltar revives squadmates faster while inside the Dome Shield.

Wraith

Removed the bonus move speed Into the Void and Dimensional Rift at the same time. Wraith will now move at their combined movement speed when they are both activated.

Increased cooldown for Into the Void: 25 seconds -> 35 seconds.

Crypto

Drone and EMP improvements.

Surveillance Drone increased the health 1 -> 30.

EMP no longer affects friendly traps/deployables.

EMP no longer slows friendlies.

CHANGE TO ENERGY MAGS

Extended Energy Mags removed

HAVOC mag size: 32

Devotion mag size: 44

