Apex Legends update version 1.27 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Apex Legends Update Version 1.27 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

BUG FIXES

Fixed bug that was causing players that reached account level 500 to crash or access their inventory or store.

Fixed bug where player level text would appear on the badges of level 100 badge when it wasn’t supposed to.

Fixed bug for some cases where players were unable to equip weapons from care packages when attempting to swap it with an existing weapon.

Fixes for a few bad spots in World’s Edge where players were getting stuck or getting to places they shouldn’t – thank you to everyone that’s been capturing and reporting these issues and keep them coming!

Fixed bug where sometimes when the Jumpmaster disconnects then the followers in their squad would float in mid-air and be unable to unfollow.

General stability fixes.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Fixes for cases where approaching the edge of the Circle would make the players screen turn almost all white.

Updated colorblind settings based on player feedback.

Community Request: added a Random Favorites option for unlocked skins that can be found in the Legend customization menu.

You’ll see an option to “favorite” skins you’ve unlocked [Y button on consoles].

Choosing Random Favorite option from the skins menu will randomly cycle your chosen favorite Legend skins in between matches.

Increased the timer for when you can still be credited for an assist after dealing damage: 5 seconds -> 7.5 seconds.

Nerfed the Roller that falls from the Loot Drone. Reduced damage. Decreased radius of splash damage. Updated the visual FX to the explosion for better visibility.

“Target Compensation” and “Melee Target Compensation” options have been moved to the “Advanced Look Controls” menu.

PENALTIES AND LOSS FORGIVENESS IN RANKED MODE

There are some changes coming to loss forgiveness to reduce abuse of the system. Loss forgiveness when a teammate leaves or fails to connect is unchanged, and is working as intended. We will be limiting the RP loss forgiveness when you leave once per day. If you exceed once per day more than three times per ranked series, you lose all forgiveness for the remainder of that series. Once these limits are reached players will no longer receive RP loss forgiveness when abandoning a match, regardless of the reason for quitting. We will continue to display prompts that alert you that leaving will count, and now will alert you when you are about to run out of loss forgiveness games.The scaling penalties are the same as last Series.

PLAYERS CRASHING WITH DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG Some player are experiencing an issue where Apex is crashing with a “DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG” error message. We are working closely with NVIDIA to help determine the cause of the issue and provide gamers with a solution (via updated driver or game patch) as soon as possible.

Helpful Information When Reporting: Graphics card vendor/model (ie: ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 2080) Driver version: (ie: 441.66) Any pattern to repro? (specific location, certain duration of gameplay, etc.)

MATCHMAKING UPDATE

With this patch we’ll be pushing out changes globally to matchmaking that we’ve been testing in specific regions. We’re well aware that this has been a contentious topic among players and there’s been some misinformation out there so just to be clear: skill-based matchmaking has existed in Apex since launch and we’ll be continuing to improve it over time.

Apex Legends is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.