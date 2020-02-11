Apex Legends update version 1.29 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Respawn Entertainment has updated the game today with a hotfix to address some issues. Here is the Apex Legends update 1.29 patch notes.

Apex Legends Update Version 1.29 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Address performance issues

Valentine’s Day Rendezvous event now live from February 11 to 18

Stability improvements and bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.