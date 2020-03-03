Apex Legends update version 1.31 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Apex Legends starts the System Override event. It will begin on March 3 and end on March 17. According to the developers, the file size of this update is18.5 GB on PS4, 16.3 GB on PC, and 32 GB on Xbox One.

Get the full Apex Legends update 1.31 patch notes below.

Apex Legends Update Version 1.31 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The System Override Event runs March 3rd to the 17th.

Limited Time Mode – Deja Loot Deja Loot is a unique take on the Apex games where “random” is a dirty word. A glitch in the system has caused all loot to spawn in the same location every match for the duration of the event. Even the plane path and circle locations will be fixed for this mode, which will change on a daily basis while the loot location stays the same for the whole event. Features new equipment type: Evo Shield [see below for details] The first week will be played on World’s Edge and the second week we’ll go back to Kings Canyon New equipment type: Evo Shield When you pick up Evo Shield it will start out weaker than a Common Body Shield (White), but as you do damage to non-downed players throughout the match it can become even stronger than Epic Body Shields (Purple). Evo Shields change color as they progress, but their perpetual distinctive glow will help you identify them. Progress also carries over from person to person, so look forward to some interesting late game scenarios. Exclusive Event Prize Track with two Legendary Weapon skins 24 Event Limited premium cosmetic available directly or through System Override Event Packs Octane Heirloom Set Preview



META CHANGES

BLOODHOUND

Designer note: The intent is for Bloodhound to use their tactical as they are approaching towns pre-combat versus reacting while in a fight.

Increased the scan distance for Eye of the Allfather by 3x. Increased time to activate: .4s -> .8s Increased duration of scan: 2s -> 3s



GIBRALTAR

Gun Shield health reduced: 75 -> 50.

CRYPTO

Primary weapons will now automatically reload while in drone view.

INVENTORY UPDATE

Base inventory slots increased 8 -> 10. Common Backpack: expands inventory to 12 slots. Rare Backpack: expands inventory to 14 slots. Epic Backpack: expands inventory to 16 slots.

Grenade stacks reduced to 2 -> 1.

Light / Heavy / Energy ammo stacks reduced from 80 -> 60.

Syringe and Shield Cell stacks reduced from 6 -> 4.

Med Kit and Shield Battery stacks reduced from 3 -> 2.

PEACEKEEPER

Mag size reduced from 6 -> 5.

Increased reload time from 2.5s -> 2.65s.

Increased reload time with empty mag from 3.5s -> 3.6s.

Slightly increased the scale of the blast pattern from 1.6 -> 1.7.

SENTINEL

Base damage increased from 65 -> 70

Reduced time it takes to rechamber from 1.85s -> 1.75s.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Muzzle flash adjustments: Reduced the intensity of muzzle flash while aiming down the sight for all weapons except shotties and snipers

Red dot has been added to the iron sights for Prowler and L-STAR; iron sights dot will stay properly centered during weapon sway and bob movements.

Heirloom crafting We’re changing up the Heirloom system to make it easier for you to acquire the heirloom you want. Instead of an entire Heirloom set dropping at once, you’ll now receive Heirloom shards. You can then use those shards to pick the exact Heirloom set you’d like. The shards will have the same drop rate as the previous system, so that after 500 Apex Packs, you will have enough Heirloom Shards to obtain an Heirloom set from the Heirloom shop. And don’t worry, your existing progress towards the 500 Apex Packs will carry over with the switch. Remember that once a player owns all of the Heirloom sets, the player will not be eligible to receive more shards until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.



BUG FIXES

Fixed bug for cases where Bangalore would appear invisible when equipped with certain skins. The Apex Overdrive and Killer B skins have been re-enabled now for affected players.

For cases where sometimes Revenant’s Ultimate Totem could be destroyed or disabled when placed too close to some geometry, it will now be refunded back to the player at full charge when this happens.

Fixed a bug for where sometimes players would enter a match with a different character than they selected and all loadouts being set back to default after the match.

Cleaned up some areas around World’s Edge with bad collision or provided ways for players to exploit them.

Fixed an exploit near Geyser where players could climb to a spot that provided an unfair advantage.

Fix for cases where players were able to punch and shoot enemies clipping through doors and other areas with thin geo.

Fixed bug for cases where full-auto mode would be disabled when players equipped the Anvil Receiver hop-up while in single-fire mode for R-301 or Flatline.

Fix for cases where there could be a delay with firing the Havoc after cancelling a reload.

Fixed a bug where players could place Gibraltar’s Dome Shield on Crypto’s Drone allowing the Dome to be mobile while in use.

Fixed bug for cases where players were able to reroll Daily Challenges without being charged the Legends Tokens for reroll.

Fixed a bug for cases where unlocking new badges would not trigger the red dot notification to make players aware a new badge is available.

Fixed a bug where if players were respawned while spectating someone under Revenant’s death protection, they would return in that state permanently and unable to use heal items.

Fixed players getting assist credit by using abilities that place status effects (e.g. Crypto Drone, Revenant tactical etc) on enemies after they are knocked down.

Fixes for cases where the Store would show placeholder images when content would be slow to load.

Fix for cases where audio from Wattson’s skydive emote would continue to play after she lands.

Stability fixes to reduce crashing and script errors.

Various stability and polish bug fixes for Firing Range.

Apex Legends is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.