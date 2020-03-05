Apex Legends update version 1.32 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update to the game arrives rather quickly. It appears to be a priority hotfix related to the game crashing or a critical bug that required to be patched as soon as possible.

Apex Legends Update Version 1.32 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Stability and performance improvements

There are no official patch notes for this update so unfortunately, we don’t have much to go on here. In any case, this could have fixed the issue of players not being able to access Battle Pass on Xbox One.