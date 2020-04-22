Apex Legends update version 1.35 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a hotfix that implements a number of improvements to the playlists and other problems. Get the complete Apex Legends update 1.35 patch notes below.

Apex Legends Update Version 1.35 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Playlist selector defaulting to Trios after coming back from a Ranked game or after switching Legends

DPad/cursor menu controls not working after picking up loot

Crash fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.