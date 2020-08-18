Apex Legends update version 1.43 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Once again, Respawn Entertainment has shared a lengthy list of changes for the new Apex Legends Season. This season is live with the launch of the update 1.43 on PS4. It should be out on other platforms as well. Get the complete details on Apex Legends update 1.43 patch notes below.

Apex Legends Update Version 1.43 Full Patch Notes (Season 6 Update)

LOOT

Added:

Extended Energy Mags.

Turbocharger Hop-up

Updated:

Precision Choke – Removed Precision Choke from loot pool, but it will now be integrated into the Triple Take and Peacekeeper by default. Fire select toggles on/off the choke

In Supply Drop:

R99 Damage increased from 11 to 12 Increased magazine size to 32 Ammo Reserve: 160



Out of Supply Drop- Into Ground Loot:

Devotion Clip size reduced back to original values (36/40/44/48).



FULLY KITTED WEAPON SWAPS:

Removed:

DMR

Hemlok

Spitfire

EVA-8

RE-45

Added:

Devotion

Mastiff

Triple Take

Flatline

Volt

UPDATED LOOT

Sniper ammo

Increased pick up from 8 to 12

Increased Stack Size from 16 to 24

Energy Ammo

Reduce amount picked up from 30 to 20.

WEAPON UPDATES

Hemlok:

Reduced vertical recoil in burst mod

Slightly reducing recoil in pattern on 2nd and 3rd shot so first burst kicks less

Burst mode time between bursts .32 -> .28

Charge Rifle

Will now use 2 ammo per shot.

Increased mag size from 4 to 8

Triple Take Buff:

Increase fire rate 1.25 -> 1.4

Increased Mag size from (5/6/7/8) to (6/7/8/9)

Built the Choke hop up into the weapon by default. Toggle select-fire to enable/disable the Choke

PK

Built the Choke hop up into the weapon by default. Toggle select-fire to enable/disable the Choke

Spitfire

Improve recoil controllability

Havoc

Updated Havoc with a new recoil pattern

Designer Note: The Havoc’s existing recoil pattern had constant horizontal movement. This means it would either be too difficult to control if there was too much recoil, or far too easy to control if there was too little recoil. Updating to a new pattern which is more consistent in style with existing recoil patterns.

Mozambique

Increased clip size from 3 to 4.

P2020

Increased Damage from 13 to 15

Decreased Hammerpoint damage multiplier from 2.7 to 2.35. This will leave Hammerpoint P2020 damage unchanged in most scenarios..

Increased mag size from (10/13/15/18) to (12/14/16/18)

Sentinel

Only requires one shield cell to charge if the player has the gold armor.

Prowler

Slightly Reduce vertical recoil in burst mode

Increase horizontal recoil in Auto Mode

QUALITY OF LIFE

Supply Drop Weapons are now Heirloom Tier (red) to avoid confusion with fully kitted guns which will remain gold.

World’s Edge received performance improvements, especially around The Tree, The Dome and Skyhook, looking towards the center of the map.

Alterations were made to The Ring to prevent late zones from centering on unplayable terrain and reduce the predictability of the zone’s “pull.”

BUG FIXES

-Bangalore-

Fixed an issue with the La Catrina and Killing Machine skins obscuring views when ADS with the holo, 2x, 2-4x or 3x scopes.

Fixed an exploit with being able to see through smoke when looking through a chain link fence.

-Bloodhound-

Fixed an issue with bloodhound being able to get an additional Ult when using a wraith ultimate.

-Caustic-

Fixed an issue with gas traps clipping into mobile Respawn beacons.

Fixed an issue with Revenant and Pathfinder taking less damage from Nox Gas

-Crypto-

Fixed an issue VFX show false positive when hitting Crypto’s Drone.

Fixed an issue with Crypto being able to use his drone while using Loba’s Black Market.

Fixed an issue with EMP not destroying Loba’s Black Market.

Did a geo pass to help prevent Crypto’s drone from clipping into walls

-Gibraltar-

Fixed an issue gibraltar air strike markers sometimes appearing inside buildings.

-Loba-

Fixed an issue with Loba’s Black market not being pingable.

Fixed an issue with enemies getting teleported with Loba when they melee her when she teleports.

-Mirage-

Fixed an issue with decoy flying rapidly across the ground when player takes control of it before a jump tower or geyser.

Fixed an issue with decoys not looking natural when player uses a zipline

Fixed and issue with Decoys getting launched into air while player enters Wraith’s Portal.

Fixed bug where Mirage’s decoys would sometimes not deploy while skydiving

-Octane-

Fixed an issue with jump pads disappearing when placed on ordinances

Fixed an issue with jump pads disappearing when placed under loot ticks.

-Pathfinder-

Hi Friend!

-Revenant-

Fixed an issue with enemies getting teleported with Revenant when they melee him before he teleports back to death totem.

-Wraith-

Fixed an issue with wraith portals pushing players beneath geo when a death box is on the other end

Fixed an issue with Wraith’s tactical losing velocity when pressing the fire button during the tactical.

Fixed an issue for when a death totem and portal are too close to each other causing players to auto enter a portal upon death totem recall.

-General-

Fixed an issue with evo armor doubling the effect of leveling up. This caused some brightness on screen.

Fixed an issue with the train killing players when coming out of a wraith portal on the train.

Fixed an issue with some vertical zip lines not correctly placing players once they get off the line.

Fixed an issue with spectator view pinging last pings when swapping through views (Private Match Issue).

Fixed an issue for knockdown state not eliminating the squad when no one had a gold shield.

Fixed an issue where death protection runs out with an active DOC medic nearby, DOC would not start healing you.

Full details on the Apex Legends Season 6 update patch notes can be seen from here.