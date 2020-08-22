Apex Legends update version 1.44 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update follows Season 6 patch that adds a new Legend, Map, and more. To get the details about the bug fixes, read the Apex Legends update 1.44 patch notes below.

Apex Legends Update Version 1.44 Full Patch Notes (August 22 Update)

Addresses the following:

Rampart Amped Wall client error in softened gore locales

Fix a server error causing immediate disconnects when Rampart puts down a wall

Fix an error caused in some instances where a player is on Rampart’s turret when it is destroyed

Issue around specific Bloodhound skin getting a stretched neck while using Rampart turret. We are still working on this issue for Lifeline’s Guardian Angel skin

Rampart’s “Boom” finisher line from playing across the map

Kill stat tracking for R-99 not displaying properly

Additionally, we are publishing a playlist update later today to do the following:

Reduce Devotion damage [17 -> 16] , and increases recoil – these are quick changes we can make now, more adjustments to Devotion that take more time to do will come later.

Reduce number of Devotions and Turbochargers spawned

Reduced number of gold helms, gold backpacks and gold incap shields

We are still looking at tweaks and changes coming in the next few weeks.

Apex Legends is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.