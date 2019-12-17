Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.11 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Winter Wonderland has officially started in Ark Survival Evolved after update 2.11 launched today. This event should be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.11 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Current Version: v542.14 – 12/17/19
Initiation of Winter Wonderland:
- Can be manually activated with: -ActiveEvent=WinterWonderland launch parameter
- Increased rates to 2X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatch speed, and maturation)
- Increased rates to 2X Player XP
- Increased rates to 2X Harvesting
- Increased rated to 2X Taming
- Added Event-themed wild dino spawns
- The Island has been given a makeover with a winter landscape and foliage.
- Coal and Mistletoe can be obtained from Raptor Claus gift drops
Raptor Claus:
- Will spawn at midnight and drop gifts across the island.
- Gifts some special items like holiday structures, some skins, color candies, and chibis.
Gacha Claus:
- Spawns on all maps
- Placing coal/mistletoe in the inventory of a wild Gacha Claus will cause it to grow crystals.
- The crystals have higher quality loot and a chance for chibis
Added new items:
- Bronto Ugly Sweater
- Carno Ugly Sweater
- Chibi Ugly Sweater
- Red-Ball winter hat
- Gray-ball Winter Hat
- Purple Ball Winter Hat
- Reindeer Antlers Hat
- Nutcracker Slingshot
- Christmas Bola Skin
- 2 sets of Event-themed underwear (tops and bottoms)
- Chibi pets
Added new emotes:
- Happy Clap Emote
- Caroling Emote
- Nutcracker Dance Emote
Added prior event skins:
- Reindeer costume for Megaloceros
- Dino Party Hat
- Party Hat
- Top Hat
- Dino Santa Hat
- Santa Hat
- Candy Club
- Added prior event creatures:
- Gacha Claus
- Added prior event items:
- Coal
- Mistletoe
- Christmas Tree
- Snowman
- Stocking
- Christmas Gift
- Wreath
- Holiday Lights
Chibis:
- Over 50 chibi pets from various DLC – including Genesis
- Randomized coloring
- Can be ‘leveled’ to increase character player level
Wild Event Colors:
- Red
- Green
- Light Grey
- Light Red
- Dark Green
- Dark Red
- Dino Light Red
- Dino Light Green
- Dino Medium Green
- Dino Albino
- NearWhite
Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.