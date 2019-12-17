Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.11 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Winter Wonderland has officially started in Ark Survival Evolved after update 2.11 launched today. This event should be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.11 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Current Version: v542.14 – 12/17/19

Initiation of Winter Wonderland:

Can be manually activated with: -ActiveEvent=WinterWonderland launch parameter

Increased rates to 2X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatch speed, and maturation)

Increased rates to 2X Player XP

Increased rates to 2X Harvesting

Increased rated to 2X Taming

Added Event-themed wild dino spawns

The Island has been given a makeover with a winter landscape and foliage.

Coal and Mistletoe can be obtained from Raptor Claus gift drops

Raptor Claus:

Will spawn at midnight and drop gifts across the island.

Gifts some special items like holiday structures, some skins, color candies, and chibis.

Gacha Claus:

Spawns on all maps

Placing coal/mistletoe in the inventory of a wild Gacha Claus will cause it to grow crystals.

The crystals have higher quality loot and a chance for chibis

Added new items:

Bronto Ugly Sweater

Carno Ugly Sweater

Chibi Ugly Sweater

Red-Ball winter hat

Gray-ball Winter Hat

Purple Ball Winter Hat

Reindeer Antlers Hat

Nutcracker Slingshot

Christmas Bola Skin

2 sets of Event-themed underwear (tops and bottoms)

Chibi pets

Added new emotes:

Happy Clap Emote

Caroling Emote

Nutcracker Dance Emote

Added prior event skins:

Reindeer costume for Megaloceros

Dino Party Hat

Party Hat

Top Hat

Dino Santa Hat

Santa Hat

Candy Club

Added prior event creatures:

Gacha Claus

Added prior event items:

Coal

Mistletoe

Christmas Tree

Snowman

Stocking

Christmas Gift

Wreath

Holiday Lights

Chibis:

Over 50 chibi pets from various DLC – including Genesis

Randomized coloring

Can be ‘leveled’ to increase character player level

Wild Event Colors:

Red

Green

Light Grey

Light Red

Dark Green

Dark Red

Dino Light Red

Dino Light Green

Dino Medium Green

Dino Albino

NearWhite

Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.