Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.11 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

December 17, 2019
Khurram Imtiaz
Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.11 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Winter Wonderland has officially started in Ark Survival Evolved after update 2.11 launched today. This event should be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Current Version: v542.14 – 12/17/19

Initiation of Winter Wonderland:

  • Can be manually activated with: -ActiveEvent=WinterWonderland launch parameter
  • Increased rates to 2X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatch speed, and maturation)
  • Increased rates to 2X Player XP
  • Increased rates to 2X Harvesting
  • Increased rated to 2X Taming
  • Added Event-themed wild dino spawns
  • The Island has been given a makeover with a winter landscape and foliage.
  • Coal and Mistletoe can be obtained from Raptor Claus gift drops

    Raptor Claus:

  • Will spawn at midnight and drop gifts across the island.
  • Gifts some special items like holiday structures, some skins, color candies, and chibis.

    Gacha Claus:

  • Spawns on all maps
  • Placing coal/mistletoe in the inventory of a wild Gacha Claus will cause it to grow crystals.
  • The crystals have higher quality loot and a chance for chibis

Added new items:

  • Bronto Ugly Sweater
  • Carno Ugly Sweater
  • Chibi Ugly Sweater
  • Red-Ball winter hat
  • Gray-ball Winter Hat
  • Purple Ball Winter Hat
  • Reindeer Antlers Hat
  • Nutcracker Slingshot
  • Christmas Bola Skin
  • 2 sets of Event-themed underwear (tops and bottoms)
  • Chibi pets

Added new emotes:

  • Happy Clap Emote
  • Caroling Emote
  • Nutcracker Dance Emote

Added prior event skins:

  •     Reindeer costume for Megaloceros
  •     Dino Party Hat
  •     Party Hat
  •     Top Hat
  •     Dino Santa Hat
  •     Santa Hat
  •     Candy Club
  • Added prior event creatures:
  •     Gacha Claus
  • Added prior event items:
  •     Coal
  •     Mistletoe
  •     Christmas Tree
  •     Snowman
  •     Stocking
  •     Christmas Gift
  •     Wreath
  •     Holiday Lights

Chibis:

  •     Over 50 chibi pets from various DLC – including Genesis
  •     Randomized coloring
  •     Can be ‘leveled’ to increase character player level

Wild Event Colors:

  •     Red
  •     Green
  •     Light Grey
  •     Light Red
  •     Dark Green
  •     Dark Red
  •     Dino Light Red
  •     Dino Light Green
  •     Dino Medium Green
  •     Dino Albino
  •     NearWhite

Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


Khurram Imtiaz

Editor-in-Chief at GearNuke. When I am not posting news, I can be seen sharing my thoughts over at Twitter.

You can follow me on Twitter and Google+

