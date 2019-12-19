Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.12 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.12 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
PS4 Patch Notes
- Fixed max level when using Chibis during the Winter Wonderland event
- Fixed issue spawning dinos from cryopods
PS4 Current Server Version: v793.21
PC Patch Notes
- Fixed a collision issue with Velonasaurs
- Fixed a network desync related to Velonasaurs
- Fixed a client crash related to Velonasaurs
- Fixed a client FPS bug related to Velonasaurs
- Fixed a bug which allowed MEKs to be invulnerable to various types of damage
- Fixed a bug which allowed Managarmrs to use their ice breath underwater/whilst swimming
- Fixed a bug which allowed Velonasaurs to shoot endlessly in turret mode without draining stam
- Fixed two damage miscalculation bugs with the Managarmr pounce and Velonasaur AOE Needle Spin
- Fixed an exploit related to turret damage
- Velonasaurs will now consume stamina whilst in AI-turret mode
- Managarmr limited to 3 jumps, 5 strafes, and 1 dash before it has to land
- Reduced Managarmr ice-breath exponential damage scaling by approximately 20%
- Reduced Velonasaur recovery time (how much time is required to pass before the Velonsaur starts regenerating stamina) from 4 seconds to 1 second
Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.