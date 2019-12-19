Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.12 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.12 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

PS4 Patch Notes

Fixed max level when using Chibis during the Winter Wonderland event

Fixed issue spawning dinos from cryopods

PS4 Current Server Version: v793.21

PC Patch Notes

Fixed a collision issue with Velonasaurs

Fixed a network desync related to Velonasaurs

Fixed a client crash related to Velonasaurs

Fixed a client FPS bug related to Velonasaurs

Fixed a bug which allowed MEKs to be invulnerable to various types of damage

Fixed a bug which allowed Managarmrs to use their ice breath underwater/whilst swimming

Fixed a bug which allowed Velonasaurs to shoot endlessly in turret mode without draining stam

Fixed two damage miscalculation bugs with the Managarmr pounce and Velonasaur AOE Needle Spin

Fixed an exploit related to turret damage

Velonasaurs will now consume stamina whilst in AI-turret mode

Managarmr limited to 3 jumps, 5 strafes, and 1 dash before it has to land

Reduced Managarmr ice-breath exponential damage scaling by approximately 20%

Reduced Velonasaur recovery time (how much time is required to pass before the Velonsaur starts regenerating stamina) from 4 seconds to 1 second

Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.