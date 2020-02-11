Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.15 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implemented a number of bug fixes. Get the complete details with Ark Survival Evolved update 2.15 patch notes shared below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.15 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Current Server Version: v543.13 – 2/11/20

Initiation of Love Evolved:

Increased rates to 3X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatch speed, and maturation)

Increased rates to 2X Player XP

Increased rates to 2X Harvesting

Increased rates to 2X Taming

Added Event-themed wild dino spawns

Added a valentines variant of the Coelacanth. For the duration of the event you should be able to go anywhere Coel will spawn and find some looking for love. Reel in these amorous fish and be showered in candies, some chocolates and even chibi pets!

Chocolates can be used to heal your tames or provide a big boost in acquiring new tames!

Added new items:

“Cupid Couture Bottom” (Pants Skin)

“Cupid Couture Top” (Shirt Skin)

“Halo Headband” (Hat Skin)

“Teddy Bear Grenades” (Grenade Skin)

“Bow & Eros” (Bow skin)

“Love Shackles” (Handcuffs Skin)

6 New chibi pets

Added new emotes:

Flirt Emote

Added prior event items:

Valentine Chocolates

Valentine Candies

Wild Event Colors:

Red

Magenta

Light Red

White

Additional Bug Fixes:

Fish baskets and beehives should now return creatures properly

Extra protections to prevent loss of chibi experience

Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.