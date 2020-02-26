Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.20 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The update for the game implements a simple fix for the PS4 version that was related to an exploit. Get the Ark Survival Evolved update 2.20 patch notes below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.20 Full Patch Notes For PS4

Current Server Version: v543.15 – 2/24/20

Fixed an exploit with the account ownership on PS4

The game was developed by Studio Wildcard. Here is a short description of the game.

Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to survive, dominate… and escape!

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was also released on Nintendo Switch but the support ended soon afterward.