Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.22 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Ark Survival Evolved fixes a number of issues. The full list of bug fixes can be found in Ark Survival Evolved update 2.22 patch notes seen below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.22 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Current Version: 545.11 – 3/12/20

Reduced high quality tier loot drop rate from missions by approximately 40%

Changed ocean platforms to be Blueprints only in mission rewards (to prevent demolishing rewards for materials)

Increased damage to insect swarms by Beelzebufo to 2.5x

Increased damage to insect swarms by Fire to 1.5x

Reduced health of insect swarms by 50%

Reduced AoE damage on the tek cruise missle

Reduced the explosion radius and explosion emitter size on the tek cruise missle

Fixed issue where insect swarms could attack through walls

Fixed an issue with Megachelon (turtle) taming method

Restricted cryo use and disabled building in the VR boss arena

Fixed an issue where rock slides would linger after ending

Fixed several visual bugs with Magmasaur

Fixed several visual bugs with Space Whale

Fixed several bugs with the Ferox taming process

You must now hold the sprint key with the Ferox when super jumping. In order to super jump, just jump again + shift right before landing after a regular jump.

Bloodstalker can no longer be knocked out

Ambergris weight now scales by 0.5 in Magmasaur to help with raising babies

Adjusted the platform build area on the Megachelon

Fixed a taming bug with the Bloodstalker

Fixed a crash with Extinction’s horde crate and element node

Restored Extinction Horde mode data

Fixed some bugs which caused projectiles to not expire on clients

Set kapro race to use “Teleport Out of Bounds” functionality

Fixed space whale’s display name

Cruise missile now has a 2.55s arming period (“Arming Duration”) before it can do it’s nuke explosion

If Cruise missile is destroyed or detonated before then, it now does a harmless explosion

Reduced Tek Claw damage against structures

Fixed player emote specific to Portugese language setting

Fixed certain languages not finding appropriate directories

Basketball Missions rewards should now match their intended reward returns

Fixed a bug where Pelas and Itchys would fly to xyz coordinates 0 0 0

Fixed a bug where players could attack each other with the mining drill

Fixed a bug where items may have received an unintended item cap

Item and Creature transfers have been enabled outside of Genesis

Temporarily added TEK Replicators to the Loot Crates until they can be better placed on the map

Current Version: 544.5 – 3/11/20

Fixed an exploit with Ferox

Current Version: 544.49 – 3/10/20

Fixed several performance-related crashes

Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.