Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.22 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for Ark Survival Evolved fixes a number of issues. The full list of bug fixes can be found in Ark Survival Evolved update 2.22 patch notes seen below.
Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.22 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Current Version: 545.11 – 3/12/20
- Reduced high quality tier loot drop rate from missions by approximately 40%
- Changed ocean platforms to be Blueprints only in mission rewards (to prevent demolishing rewards for materials)
- Increased damage to insect swarms by Beelzebufo to 2.5x
- Increased damage to insect swarms by Fire to 1.5x
- Reduced health of insect swarms by 50%
- Reduced AoE damage on the tek cruise missle
- Reduced the explosion radius and explosion emitter size on the tek cruise missle
- Fixed issue where insect swarms could attack through walls
- Fixed an issue with Megachelon (turtle) taming method
- Restricted cryo use and disabled building in the VR boss arena
- Fixed an issue where rock slides would linger after ending
- Fixed several visual bugs with Magmasaur
- Fixed several visual bugs with Space Whale
- Fixed several bugs with the Ferox taming process
- You must now hold the sprint key with the Ferox when super jumping. In order to super jump, just jump again + shift right before landing after a regular jump.
- Bloodstalker can no longer be knocked out
- Ambergris weight now scales by 0.5 in Magmasaur to help with raising babies
- Adjusted the platform build area on the Megachelon
- Fixed a taming bug with the Bloodstalker
- Fixed a crash with Extinction’s horde crate and element node
- Restored Extinction Horde mode data
- Fixed some bugs which caused projectiles to not expire on clients
- Set kapro race to use “Teleport Out of Bounds” functionality
- Fixed space whale’s display name
- Cruise missile now has a 2.55s arming period (“Arming Duration”) before it can do it’s nuke explosion
- If Cruise missile is destroyed or detonated before then, it now does a harmless explosion
- Reduced Tek Claw damage against structures
- Fixed player emote specific to Portugese language setting
- Fixed certain languages not finding appropriate directories
- Basketball Missions rewards should now match their intended reward returns
- Fixed a bug where Pelas and Itchys would fly to xyz coordinates 0 0 0
- Fixed a bug where players could attack each other with the mining drill
- Fixed a bug where items may have received an unintended item cap
- Item and Creature transfers have been enabled outside of Genesis
- Temporarily added TEK Replicators to the Loot Crates until they can be better placed on the map
Current Version: 544.5 – 3/11/20
- Fixed an exploit with Ferox
Current Version: 544.49 – 3/10/20
- Fixed several performance-related crashes
Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.