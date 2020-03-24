Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.24 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for Ark Survival Evolved patches the game to version 2.24 on PS4. The official update version is 546.11. This update is available to download now.
Get the complete Ark Survival Evolved update 2.24 patch notes below.
Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.24 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Current Version: v546.11
- Fixed a bug which caused the Moeder boss fight to initiate incorrectly
PvP Official Server Wipe for the following:
- TEK Suits (Chest, Leggings, Helm, Gauntlets, and Boots)
- MEKs (MEK Attachments & Ammo included)
- Cluster Grenades
Official Server Genesis wipe for the following:
- Tamed Reapers
- Note: Any tamed MEK or Reaper that was in a cryopod now cannot be spawned when deploying that cryopod. You can either let it expire, or throw them out.
TEK Suits:
- Wearing a full TEK suit will prevent you from being targeted by bees when opening a bee hive
- Capped TEK Suit durability at 1500
MEKs:
- Pistol Damage versus Tamed Creatures reduced by 30%
- MEK Rocket Boost (tapping/holding space) should no longer damage tamed creatures or players.
- Sword Damage versus Tamed Creatures and Players reduced by 25%
Rhino:
- Decreased the maximum damage scale from 12.5x to 8x when charging
- Increased the time/distance it takes to charge up to max by 20% (so it’ll take longer to hit that 8x)
- Rhinos are now affected by Plant Y crowd control
Cluster Grenades:
- Cluster fragments if shot by a turret will now detonate all other fragments from the same originating grenade
Mindwipe Changes:
- Initiated a one-time forced mindwipe cooldown clearance of all characters on Official Servers
Additional Notes:
- Gachas will no longer auto consume buff soup/food. This means they won’t accidentally eat them when they’re stored in troughs.
- Disabled cryosickness on PvE Official Servers (Can be disabled on Unofficials using: EnableCryoSicknessPVE=true in the GameUserSettings.ini)
- Fixed multiple bugs related to locations showing Mission Areas when they weren’t supposed to or vice versa
- Fixed an issue with mindwipe cooldown time
- Adjusted Ferox knockback distance for PvE scenarios in which it could move other tribes tames
- Increase to timers on various beta and alpha race missions
- Fixed instances where the lunar buff would remain after using a TEK Teleporter
- Fixed a rare occurrence where Ferox could jump through the mesh or get through the world barrier
- Fixed a bug where Ferox could jump while over-encumbered
- Fixed a bug that caused Ferox taming meter to be invisible
- Corrected Ferox size when attached with the Sarco’s barrel roll
- Removed the ability for BloodStalker to grab and pull forest/desert kaiju
- Improved navigation issues on Escort Missions
- Removed the Crab’s ability to pick up the Dodo-basketball
- Improved reliabilty of HLNA teleportation when traveling with tames
- Fixed several taming effectiveness and taming multiplier bugs with BloodStalker and Giant Turtle
- Fixed a case where Space Whale could blink behind static meshes
- Fixed a bug with Ferox that allowed it to stay transformed by forcefeeding
- Fixed an issue with mindwipes that caused them to have an increased cooldown timer
- Adjusted platform saddles to prevent cheesing Gauntlet MissionsCHECK
- Removed the ability to place structures on baby turtles
- Fixed an instance in which tamed dinos would be launched long distances by avalanches
- Adjusted the loot quality and rewards on several missions
- Improved the overall feel and appearance when webbed by BloodStalker
- Fixed a visual bug with the Space Whale saddle that caused skins to remain on when the saddle is removed
- Adjusted the Giant Turtles basing logic to prevent extreme use cases
- Reduced mobility for BloodStalker while over-encumbered
- Fixed a bug where the Giant Turtle could be tamed out of render distance
- Improved placement of walls when using an Ocean Platform
- Fixed an instance where players with glide suits weren’t being reeled in properly by BloodStalker
- Removed the ability to apply a skin to the Giant Turtle and Space Whale platform saddle when structures have been placed
- Fixed an instance where the mining drill could dismount players
- Fixed occurences where players could incorrectly get inside of Gauntlet missions
- Creatures can no longer attack through the barrier while on Gauntlet missions
- Added Deinonychus saddle to the engrams list
- Fixed a visual bug with the Hover Skiff rotation when restarting the server
- Improved performance while riding over rocky terrain on the Hover Skiff
- Fixed a bug with Ferox taming methods
- Fixed an instance in which the BloodStalker’s web could remain attached after teleporting with HLNA
- Fixed a rare occurrence where the Dodo Basketball mission could not be completed after switching languages
- Fixed several visual bugs with HLNA teleportation
- Fixed a bug that prevented players using gamepads from using the throw attack on Karkinos
- Fixed an issue that caused a Follow whistle command when holding ‘B’ on a gamepad
- Added the ability to use the Reaper tailspin attack while using a gamepad
- Schools of fish no longer damage rafts and motorboats
- Improved several areas where localization was missing or incorrectly
- Fixed an occurrence where the mining drill sound would remain playing after mounting a dinos
- Fixed instances with damage scaling while using weapons with projectiles
- Added several missing items to the HLNA Hexagon Store
- Removed the ability to give birth to Reapers while on Genesis
- Fixed a rare bug that caused recent mission progress to be lost after a server restart
- Added a HUD notification during the VR Boss fight to indicate you’ve reached the limit
- Fixed a bug that caused the Space Whale corpse to disappear after 1 hit
- Increased the reliability of repairing glitches
- Basilisks can now be tamed on Fertilized Magmasaur Eggs
- Fixed several mesh holes
- Improved turrets ability to damage cruise missiles in low FPS settings
- Improved several visual components in the Mission UI
- Fixed a bug that prevented several Aberration dinos from being downloaded on Genesis
- Fixed occurrences where Magmasaur could damage structures out of turret range
- Fix for element veins and OSD
Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.