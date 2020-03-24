Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.24 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Ark Survival Evolved patches the game to version 2.24 on PS4. The official update version is 546.11. This update is available to download now.

Get the complete Ark Survival Evolved update 2.24 patch notes below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.24 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Current Version: v546.11

Fixed a bug which caused the Moeder boss fight to initiate incorrectly

PvP Official Server Wipe for the following:

TEK Suits (Chest, Leggings, Helm, Gauntlets, and Boots)

MEKs (MEK Attachments & Ammo included)

Cluster Grenades

Official Server Genesis wipe for the following:

Tamed Reapers Note: Any tamed MEK or Reaper that was in a cryopod now cannot be spawned when deploying that cryopod. You can either let it expire, or throw them out.



TEK Suits:

Wearing a full TEK suit will prevent you from being targeted by bees when opening a bee hive

Capped TEK Suit durability at 1500

MEKs:

Pistol Damage versus Tamed Creatures reduced by 30%

MEK Rocket Boost (tapping/holding space) should no longer damage tamed creatures or players.

Sword Damage versus Tamed Creatures and Players reduced by 25%

Rhino:

Decreased the maximum damage scale from 12.5x to 8x when charging

Increased the time/distance it takes to charge up to max by 20% (so it’ll take longer to hit that 8x)

Rhinos are now affected by Plant Y crowd control

Cluster Grenades:

Cluster fragments if shot by a turret will now detonate all other fragments from the same originating grenade

Mindwipe Changes:

Initiated a one-time forced mindwipe cooldown clearance of all characters on Official Servers

Additional Notes:

Gachas will no longer auto consume buff soup/food. This means they won’t accidentally eat them when they’re stored in troughs.

Disabled cryosickness on PvE Official Servers (Can be disabled on Unofficials using: EnableCryoSicknessPVE=true in the GameUserSettings.ini)

Official Servers (Can be disabled on Unofficials using: EnableCryoSicknessPVE=true in the GameUserSettings.ini) Fixed multiple bugs related to locations showing Mission Areas when they weren’t supposed to or vice versa

Fixed an issue with mindwipe cooldown time

Adjusted Ferox knockback distance for PvE scenarios in which it could move other tribes tames

scenarios in which it could move other tribes tames Increase to timers on various beta and alpha race missions

Fixed instances where the lunar buff would remain after using a TEK Teleporter

Fixed a rare occurrence where Ferox could jump through the mesh or get through the world barrier

Fixed a bug where Ferox could jump while over-encumbered

Fixed a bug that caused Ferox taming meter to be invisible

Corrected Ferox size when attached with the Sarco’s barrel roll

Removed the ability for BloodStalker to grab and pull forest/desert kaiju

Improved navigation issues on Escort Missions

Removed the Crab’s ability to pick up the Dodo-basketball

Improved reliabilty of HLNA teleportation when traveling with tames

Fixed several taming effectiveness and taming multiplier bugs with BloodStalker and Giant Turtle

Fixed a case where Space Whale could blink behind static meshes

Fixed a bug with Ferox that allowed it to stay transformed by forcefeeding

Fixed an issue with mindwipes that caused them to have an increased cooldown timer

Adjusted platform saddles to prevent cheesing Gauntlet MissionsCHECK

Removed the ability to place structures on baby turtles

Fixed an instance in which tamed dinos would be launched long distances by avalanches

Adjusted the loot quality and rewards on several missions

Improved the overall feel and appearance when webbed by BloodStalker

Fixed a visual bug with the Space Whale saddle that caused skins to remain on when the saddle is removed

Adjusted the Giant Turtles basing logic to prevent extreme use cases

Reduced mobility for BloodStalker while over-encumbered

Fixed a bug where the Giant Turtle could be tamed out of render distance

Improved placement of walls when using an Ocean Platform

Fixed an instance where players with glide suits weren’t being reeled in properly by BloodStalker

Removed the ability to apply a skin to the Giant Turtle and Space Whale platform saddle when structures have been placed

Fixed an instance where the mining drill could dismount players

Fixed occurences where players could incorrectly get inside of Gauntlet missions

Creatures can no longer attack through the barrier while on Gauntlet missions

Added Deinonychus saddle to the engrams list

Fixed a visual bug with the Hover Skiff rotation when restarting the server

Improved performance while riding over rocky terrain on the Hover Skiff

Fixed a bug with Ferox taming methods

Fixed an instance in which the BloodStalker’s web could remain attached after teleporting with HLNA

Fixed a rare occurrence where the Dodo Basketball mission could not be completed after switching languages

Fixed several visual bugs with HLNA teleportation

Fixed a bug that prevented players using gamepads from using the throw attack on Karkinos

Fixed an issue that caused a Follow whistle command when holding ‘B’ on a gamepad

Added the ability to use the Reaper tailspin attack while using a gamepad

Schools of fish no longer damage rafts and motorboats

Improved several areas where localization was missing or incorrectly

Fixed an occurrence where the mining drill sound would remain playing after mounting a dinos

Fixed instances with damage scaling while using weapons with projectiles

Added several missing items to the HLNA Hexagon Store

Removed the ability to give birth to Reapers while on Genesis

Fixed a rare bug that caused recent mission progress to be lost after a server restart

Added a HUD notification during the VR Boss fight to indicate you’ve reached the limit

Fixed a bug that caused the Space Whale corpse to disappear after 1 hit

Increased the reliability of repairing glitches

Basilisks can now be tamed on Fertilized Magmasaur Eggs

Fixed several mesh holes

Improved turrets ability to damage cruise missiles in low FPS settings

Improved several visual components in the Mission UI

Fixed a bug that prevented several Aberration dinos from being downloaded on Genesis

Fixed occurrences where Magmasaur could damage structures out of turret range

Fix for element veins and OSD

Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.