Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.25 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Ark Survival Evolved implements a number of bug fixes. It patches the server to version 547.14 on PS4. Get the complete Ark Survival Evolved update 2.25 patch notes below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.25 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Current Version: v547.14 – 04/07/2020

Added Eggcellent Adventure event content

An issue where options/settings were being reset each time the game is closed and reopened has been fixed

Introduced an increase incoming damage multiplier from the cryopod-release debuff

This can be adjusted with the command line/GameUserSettings.ini parameter ‘CryopodNerfIncomingDamageMultPercent’ where 0.25 = 25%

This is enabled on our Official PvP servers and is set to 25% by default

servers and is set to 25% by default Loot crates will now automatically open when purchased if you are flying or swimming

Completed a full pass on Loot Crates to improve loot variation and quality

PvP Official Server Wipe for the following:

TEK Suits (Chest, Leggings, Helm, Gauntlets, and Boots)

MEKs (MEK Attachments & Ammo included)

Cluster Grenades

Official Server Genesis wipe for the following:

Tamed Reapers Note: Any tamed MEK or Reaper that was in a cryopod now cannot be spawned when deploying that cryopod. You can either let it expire, or throw them out.



TEK Suits:

Increased TEK Suit repair costs by approximately 20%

Wearing a full TEK suit will prevent you from being targeted by bees when opening a bee hive

Capped TEK Suit durability at 1500

TEK Suit repair costs now scale with quality

MEKs:

Pistol Damage versus Tamed Creatures reduced by 30%

MEK Rocket Boost (tapping/holding space) should no longer damage tamed creatures or players.

Reduce MEK movement speed by 20% when shield is up

Sword Damage versus Tamed Creatures and Players reduced by 25%

Bog Spider Balance Changes:

Reduced the range at which it can grapple an enemy to just slightly below maximum auto turret range (5800 units)

Pelagornis Balance Changes:

Polymer weight reduced by 80% when in Pelagornis inventory

Increased polymer harvesting by approximately 30%

Rhino:

Decreased the maximum damage scale from 12.5x to 8x when charging

Increased the time/distance it takes to charge up to max by 20% (so it’ll take longer to hit that 8x)

Rhinos are now affected by Plant Y crowd control

Cluster Grenades:

Cluster fragments if shot by a turret will now detonate all other fragments from the same originating grenade

Fabricator:

Can now craft the TEK Replicator (TEK Replicator has been removed from Loot Crates in Genesis)

Mindwipe:

Initiated a one-time forced respec of all characters on Official Servers

Initiated a one-time forced mindwipe cooldown clearance of all characters on Official Servers

QOL:

Added a “Grind All” function added to grinders

Added an optional visual indicator for the TEK trough radius

Note: This setting is defaulted to OFF. Also it does not save, meaning it must be turned on if you leave stasis range. This will be resolved in a future update

Gachas will no longer auto consume buff soup/food. This means they won’t accidentally eat them when they’re stored in troughs.

Disabled cryosickness on PvE Official Servers (Can be disabled on Unofficials using: EnableCryoSicknessPVE=true in the GameUserSettings.ini)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug which allowed players to cancel the Spinos’ animation and attack twice.

Fixed multiple bugs related to locations showing Mission Areas when they weren’t supposed to or vice versa

Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.