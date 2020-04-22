Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.26 is available to download now for PS4, PC and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes and makes some important changes to balance and QoL features. Get the complete Ark Survival Evolved update 2.26 patch notes below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.26 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Current Version: v547.22 – 04/21/2020

MEKs

Fixed a bug where MEK pistol could damage players mounted on a dino

Reduced MEK pistol damage to players by 85%

Reduced MEK Pistol range by 25%

Prevented MEKs from being able to be stacked inside each other

Prevented MEKs from being deployed in the VR Mission

Snow Owl

Players recover 50% faster from the frozen state left by the Snow Owl dive

Removed the Snow Owl heal effect on enemy players and enemy-tamed creatures (wild creatures are still affected)

Snow Owl dive slow has been reduced to 2.5 seconds

Balance and QoL

Reduced the amount of element received by Red Crystals on Genesis by 33%

Increased the amount of materials harvested by the mining drill by 33%

TEK Shield now has a limited number of crafts (like other TEK blueprints)

Argents can no longer pick up smaller wild aggressive creatures in PvE

Ferox can no longer be trapped with a bola

Reduced cloning cost for the Giant Turtle

Reduced the number of insect swarms in Bog biome by about 25%

Added a cooldown between green rain insect swarm spawns.

Significantly reduced the frequency and slightly increased the duration of green rain in the bog biome

Reduced the bat spawns in the main volcano within the volcano biome

Reduced the Giant Turtle’s bubble-blowing attack when above ground

Adjusted (reduced) the Thyla cost for cloning

Parasaurs no longer detect bodies that are not visible or rendered

Improved hover skiff movement and operation on steep terrain

Increased the placement radius check for ocean platforms to prevent them from being placed next to enemy foundations/platforms

Levels, Terrain and Environment

Fixed 100+ holes, terrain, and level design issues across various maps

Made several collision improvements for meshes on Aberration

Fixed an issue with collision on several meshes

Fixed several mesh holes in various biomes

Made adjustments in areas near the volcano to fix rare instances where eruptions would instantly kill players/dinos

Added additional kill volumes to unintended playable areas

Modified the no-build zone in the main volcano cave

Adjusted the trajectory of lunar comets to prevent edge cases of players and dinos dying

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with TEK durability that prevented stat capping

Magamasaur no longer takes damage from lava on The Center

Fixed a mounting exploit with Magamasaur

Fixed an issue with Dedicated storage locking behavior on PvE (Players could withdraw items when it was “locked”)

(Players could withdraw items when it was “locked”) Fixed a bug that allowed building within the boss arena on Valguero

Fixed several missing notifications on gather, retrieve, basketball, hunt, and escort missions

Fixed an exploit that allowed Ferox to clip inside enemy structures

Fixed a bug where Ferox Stats were being rerolled after first time transforming

Prevented itchy from stealing cryopods

Fixed a turret exploit with the Space Whale

Fixed multiple cases where the Bloodstalker couldn’t swing around Extinction

Fixed a damage exploit with Ferox

Ferox should now keep its imprint buff when in large form

Insect swarms now give chitin instead of hide

Fixed a rare case where the mining drill could damage the tek sensor

Activation/deactivation settings will now save on the tek alarm

Activation/deactivation settings will now save on the pressure plate

The lava on The Island in caves and the lava in the Wyvern trench on S.E. will no longer damage Magmasaur

Cryopods can be accessed in the HLNA Shop again

Fixed an exploit with cruise missiles that allowed them to bypass turrets

Fixed an edge case that caused the player to be destroyed when mounting an Equus and equipping its saddle

Fixed an issue that prevented players from receiving the mission buff in specific biomes (Bog/Ocean/Arctic)

Fixed the increased damage multiplier in various biomes

Fixed an issue that would prevent players connecting to OC servers

Re-enabled configuration to prevent Reapers from being transferred to Genesis.

Fixed a bug which prevented the Moeder boss fight from initiating correctly

Fixed a bug which prevent players from seeing Primitive+ servers

Fixed a bug with Cruise Missiles which caused them to detonate on the player firing

Fixed a bug which prevented MEKs from attacking structures

Fixed an exploit with the Rock Drake

Fixed multiple server crashes and server stalls

Fixed a bug with certain creatures attacking through structure walls

Marked Valgeuro’s Ice Golem and Chalk Golem as unable to transfer

Valguero Ice wyvern class switched to Ragnarok Ice Wyvern

Fixed an exploit that allowed mission creatures to be used in unintended ways

Teleporting East in the Bog biome will no longer transport the player South East

Fixed an exploit which allowed certain creatures to attack structures through walls

Fixed a bug with the grenade launcher where it sometimes wouldn’t use all its ammo

Misc

End of Eggcellent Adventure

Enabling 2x harvest, breeding, XP and taming

Made multiple improvements to the Hexagon Exchange UI

Fixed a server crash

Fixed some configuration issues with the dynamic rates ini on non-standard official servers

Improved HLNA performance when crafting a large number of items

Improved localization on the Rockwell boss fight and end cutscene

Enabled several performance-related visual tweaks on wild Astrocetus

Improved the accuracy of HLNA cardinal direction when teleporting

HLNA teleportation logic now tries to avoid turrets, non-allied players, and hostile dinos

Improved several visual components of the mission UI (difficulty text, leaderboards, item lists, mission notifications)

Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, PC and Xbox One.