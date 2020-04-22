Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.26 is available to download now for PS4, PC and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes and makes some important changes to balance and QoL features. Get the complete Ark Survival Evolved update 2.26 patch notes below.
Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.26 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Current Version: v547.22 – 04/21/2020
MEKs
- Fixed a bug where MEK pistol could damage players mounted on a dino
- Reduced MEK pistol damage to players by 85%
- Reduced MEK Pistol range by 25%
- Prevented MEKs from being able to be stacked inside each other
- Prevented MEKs from being deployed in the VR Mission
Snow Owl
- Players recover 50% faster from the frozen state left by the Snow Owl dive
- Removed the Snow Owl heal effect on enemy players and enemy-tamed creatures (wild creatures are still affected)
- Snow Owl dive slow has been reduced to 2.5 seconds
Balance and QoL
- Reduced the amount of element received by Red Crystals on Genesis by 33%
- Increased the amount of materials harvested by the mining drill by 33%
- TEK Shield now has a limited number of crafts (like other TEK blueprints)
- Argents can no longer pick up smaller wild aggressive creatures in PvE
- Ferox can no longer be trapped with a bola
- Reduced cloning cost for the Giant Turtle
- Reduced the number of insect swarms in Bog biome by about 25%
- Added a cooldown between green rain insect swarm spawns.
- Significantly reduced the frequency and slightly increased the duration of green rain in the bog biome
- Reduced the bat spawns in the main volcano within the volcano biome
- Reduced the Giant Turtle’s bubble-blowing attack when above ground
- Adjusted (reduced) the Thyla cost for cloning
- Parasaurs no longer detect bodies that are not visible or rendered
- Improved hover skiff movement and operation on steep terrain
- Increased the placement radius check for ocean platforms to prevent them from being placed next to enemy foundations/platforms
Levels, Terrain and Environment
- Fixed 100+ holes, terrain, and level design issues across various maps
- Made several collision improvements for meshes on Aberration
- Fixed an issue with collision on several meshes
- Fixed several mesh holes in various biomes
- Made adjustments in areas near the volcano to fix rare instances where eruptions would instantly kill players/dinos
- Added additional kill volumes to unintended playable areas
- Modified the no-build zone in the main volcano cave
- Adjusted the trajectory of lunar comets to prevent edge cases of players and dinos dying
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with TEK durability that prevented stat capping
- Magamasaur no longer takes damage from lava on The Center
- Fixed a mounting exploit with Magamasaur
- Fixed an issue with Dedicated storage locking behavior on PvE (Players could withdraw items when it was “locked”)
- Fixed a bug that allowed building within the boss arena on Valguero
- Fixed several missing notifications on gather, retrieve, basketball, hunt, and escort missions
- Fixed an exploit that allowed Ferox to clip inside enemy structures
- Fixed a bug where Ferox Stats were being rerolled after first time transforming
- Prevented itchy from stealing cryopods
- Fixed a turret exploit with the Space Whale
- Fixed multiple cases where the Bloodstalker couldn’t swing around Extinction
- Fixed a damage exploit with Ferox
- Ferox should now keep its imprint buff when in large form
- Insect swarms now give chitin instead of hide
- Fixed a rare case where the mining drill could damage the tek sensor
- Activation/deactivation settings will now save on the tek alarm
- Activation/deactivation settings will now save on the pressure plate
- The lava on The Island in caves and the lava in the Wyvern trench on S.E. will no longer damage Magmasaur
- Cryopods can be accessed in the HLNA Shop again
- Fixed an exploit with cruise missiles that allowed them to bypass turrets
- Fixed an edge case that caused the player to be destroyed when mounting an Equus and equipping its saddle
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from receiving the mission buff in specific biomes (Bog/Ocean/Arctic)
- Fixed the increased damage multiplier in various biomes
- Fixed an issue that would prevent players connecting to OC servers
- Re-enabled configuration to prevent Reapers from being transferred to Genesis.
- Fixed a bug which prevented the Moeder boss fight from initiating correctly
- Fixed a bug which prevent players from seeing Primitive+ servers
- Fixed a bug with Cruise Missiles which caused them to detonate on the player firing
- Fixed a bug which prevented MEKs from attacking structures
- Fixed an exploit with the Rock Drake
- Fixed multiple server crashes and server stalls
- Fixed a bug with certain creatures attacking through structure walls
- Marked Valgeuro’s Ice Golem and Chalk Golem as unable to transfer
- Valguero Ice wyvern class switched to Ragnarok Ice Wyvern
- Fixed an exploit that allowed mission creatures to be used in unintended ways
- Teleporting East in the Bog biome will no longer transport the player South East
- Fixed an exploit which allowed certain creatures to attack structures through walls
- Fixed a bug with the grenade launcher where it sometimes wouldn’t use all its ammo
Misc
- End of Eggcellent Adventure
- Enabling 2x harvest, breeding, XP and taming
- Made multiple improvements to the Hexagon Exchange UI
- Fixed a server crash
- Fixed some configuration issues with the dynamic rates ini on non-standard official servers
- Improved HLNA performance when crafting a large number of items
- Improved localization on the Rockwell boss fight and end cutscene
- Enabled several performance-related visual tweaks on wild Astrocetus
- Improved the accuracy of HLNA cardinal direction when teleporting
- HLNA teleportation logic now tries to avoid turrets, non-allied players, and hostile dinos
- Improved several visual components of the mission UI (difficulty text, leaderboards, item lists, mission notifications)
Ark Survival Evolved is available now for PS4, PC and Xbox One.