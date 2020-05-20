Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.28 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC) May 19 Update

Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.28 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

A new update has been released for the game implementing a number of bug fixes. This is the second update released recently and it is following another update that launched on May 15.

Get the complete Ark Survival Evolved update 2.28 patch notes below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.28 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Current Client Version: v547.17- 05/19/2020

Added option to disable light shafts and bloom

Fixed an issued that caused bionic dino skins to disappear

Fixed an exploit which would cause players to become invisible

Fixed multiple level issues including holes, floating foliage, areas where they could get stuck, and missing volumes

Lava Lizard can now be spayed or neutered

Fixed some missing icon related to holiday emotes

Improved localization

Current Version: v547.32 – 05/15/2020

Transfers are now enabled on Genesis and the latest Official Servers

Titans cannot be transferred into Genesis

Managarmr cannot be ridden on regular Genesis servers (can be ridden on flyer-allowed servers)

