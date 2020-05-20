Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.28 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC) May 19 Update

Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.28 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
A new update has been released for the game implementing a number of bug fixes. This is the second update released recently and it is following another update that launched on May 15.
Get the complete Ark Survival Evolved update 2.28 patch notes below.
Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.28 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Current Client Version: v547.17- 05/19/2020
- Added option to disable light shafts and bloom
- Fixed an issued that caused bionic dino skins to disappear
- Fixed an exploit which would cause players to become invisible
- Fixed multiple level issues including holes, floating foliage, areas where they could get stuck, and missing volumes
- Lava Lizard can now be spayed or neutered
- Fixed some missing icon related to holiday emotes
- Improved localization
Current Version: v547.32 – 05/15/2020
- Transfers are now enabled on Genesis and the latest Official Servers
- Titans cannot be transferred into Genesis
- Managarmr cannot be ridden on regular Genesis servers (can be ridden on flyer-allowed servers)
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.