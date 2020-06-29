Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.32 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes related to the client crashing or memory issues. You can get a look at the detailed Ark Survival Evolved update 2.32 patch notes below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.32 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

PS4 Patch Notes

Current ARK Official Client Version: v549.12

Current Version: v549.12 (NA only at the moment) – 06/28/2020

Updated client cook to resolve corrupted files

Fixed a memory related client crash

Xbox One Patch Notes

v549.999 – 06/26/2020

Updated server cook with correct files

PC Patch Notes

Current Version: v800.18 – 06/28/2020

Fixed a memory related client crash

Current Version: v312.15 – 06/27/2020

Reverted file loading change due to it causing memory issues

v312.13 – 06/26/2020

New command line arg: -PublicIPForEpic=<IPAddress> If this command line arg is used, this is the public IP that EGS clients will attempt to connect to. If this command line is missing and -Multihome is specified, then EGS clients will attempt to connect to the Multihome IP Note that if you’re using Multihome and specify a non-public IP address, then players will not be able to connect to your server using EGS. Make sure to set a public IP address (e.g WAN or external)



The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.