Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.32 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes related to the client crashing or memory issues. You can get a look at the detailed Ark Survival Evolved update 2.32 patch notes below.
Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.32 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
PS4 Patch Notes
Current ARK Official Client Version: v549.12
Current Version: v549.12 (NA only at the moment) – 06/28/2020
- Updated client cook to resolve corrupted files
- Fixed a memory related client crash
Xbox One Patch Notes
v549.999 – 06/26/2020
- Updated server cook with correct files
PC Patch Notes
Current Version: v800.18 – 06/28/2020
- Fixed a memory related client crash
Current Version: v312.15 – 06/27/2020
- Reverted file loading change due to it causing memory issues
v312.13 – 06/26/2020
- New command line arg: -PublicIPForEpic=<IPAddress>
- If this command line arg is used, this is the public IP that EGS clients will attempt to connect to.
- If this command line is missing and -Multihome is specified, then EGS clients will attempt to connect to the Multihome IP
- Note that if you’re using Multihome and specify a non-public IP address, then players will not be able to connect to your server using EGS. Make sure to set a public IP address (e.g WAN or external)
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.