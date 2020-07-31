Ark Survival Evolved update version 2.34 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Ark Survival Evolved implements a number of quality-of-life changes and some bug fixes. It also tweaks the game balance for several creatures.

Get the complete Ark Survival Evolved update 2.34 patch notes below.

Ark Survival Evolved Update Version 2.34 Full Patch Notes

Current Version: v549.31 “QOL/Balance Pass” – 07/30/2020

Creatures

Basilosaurus

Increased deep-sea-depth value at which damage taken by approximately 30%

Bloodstalker

Reduced armour penetration by approximately 35%

Reduced durability damage by 50%

Carno

Added 30% armour penetration to the Left Click attack

Added a Bleed effect to the right click attack which does up to 5% of targets health over 10 seconds, cannot be stacked but the timer can be reset.

Carbonemys

Increased resistance to TEK Turrets by 10%

Dunkleosteus

Reduced weight of Obsidian in inventory by approximately 75%

Reduced weight of metal, stone, crystal, and black pearls by approximately 50%

Increased swim speed by approximately 20%

Liopleurodon

Increased buff timer from 30 minutes to 6 hours

Megachelon

Reduced Shell Resistance by 30% (from 80% to 50%)

Reduced Health Per Level gains by approximately 15%

Paracer

Reduced Health Per Level gains by approximately 15%

Gasbags

Can no longer inhale or exhale when being carried by skiff

Will no longer push Dinos around in PVE when landing to prevent griefing and exploits

Breeding

Reduced Mosasaur maturation time (now matches Yutyrannus)

Reduced Basilosaurus maturation time (now matches Gacha)

Reduced Tusoteuthis maturation time (now matches Yutyrannus)

Reduced Plesiosaur maturation time (now matches Gacha)

Reduced Compy maturation time (now matches Otter)

Reduced Equus maturation time (now matches Procoptodon)

Reduced Quetzal maturation time to approximately 5 and a half days

Reduced Phiomia maturation time (now matches Ovis)

Reduced Ichthyosaurus maturation time (now matches Roll Rat)

Reduced Dunkleosteus maturation time (now matches Mammoth)

Reduced Jerboa maturation time (now matches Otter)

Increased Rhino maturation time (now matches Doedicurus)

Genesis

Added an additional 15 seconds to all race missions on Xbox and PS4

Added Event Emotes to the Hex Store at the cost of 50,000 hexagons

Reduced Hexagons rewarded on Mound Over Matter and One Helluva Treasure Hunt by 25% on all difficulties

Increased the cost of Gunpowder in the Hex Exchange to 150 hexagons.

Increased the cost of Hide in the Hex Exchange to 60 Hexagons

Element Shards gained from Genesis Volcano Red Crystals have been reduced by approximately 40%

Per Character Hexagon clamp added to configurable ini (Defaults to 2.5m on Official Network, retroactive change). Can be edited on unofficials by changing this variable in GameUserSettings.ini: MaxHexagonsPerCharacter=2500000

Valguero

Boss Fight timer has increased from 20 minutes to 30 minutes.

General