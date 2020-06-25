Assassin’s Creed Origins update version 1.44 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Sadly, there is nothing major to report when it comes to this new update for the game. It mainly seems to improve stability and performance of the game and there might be some under-the-hood change since it feels like a generic list of changes.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Update Version 1.44 Full Patch Notes

-== Main Game ==-

* Improved the performance and stability of the game application

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.