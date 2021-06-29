Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just got a new update 3.21. It bring a lot of fixes and tweaks that makes the games performance better.

The update 3.21 is a decent size update on all consoles so shouldn’t take much long to download.

You can read all the patch notes to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 3.21 below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 3.21 released; patch notes and details

We deployed a hotfix today addressing some lingering crashing issues and restoring the missing Feast UI elements following Title Update 1.2.2. on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

