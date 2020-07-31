Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout update version 1.06 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Atelier Ryza is one of the most successful entries in the series. It was developed by Gust and published by Koei Tecmo. It is getting a sequel that was announced recently.

Koei Tecmo has now updated the game to version 1.06. This update implements the very easy difficulty setting for the game.

Get the complete Atelier Ryze update 1.06 patch notes below.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes

Added the difficulty “Very Easy”.

