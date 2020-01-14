Atelier Ryza update version 1.03 is available to download now for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Atelier Ryza is the latest game in the series by Gust which is published by Koei Tecmo. The new game was developed on a brand new engine and featured a revamped combat system in addition to visuals.

There are a total of three updates released for the game. You can find out the patch notes for Atelier Ryza update 1.03 below.

Atelier Ryza Update Version 1.03 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Switch, PC)

– Additional Feature Update – “Photo Mode”

– Additional Feature Update – “Weasel Roast”

– Additional Feature Update – “Puni Companion”

– Expansion Update – Advanced Exploration Patch

– Expansion Update – Highest Difficulty Patch

– Improved compatibility with the new DLCs.

– Fixed various bugs and defects.

– The Gathering Synthesis level cap has been raised to 200.

– Added a Story Trailer.

– Improved compatibility with the new DLCs.

– Fixed various bugs and defects.

– Added BGM that you can select within the game.

– Improved compatibility with the new DLCs.

– Fixed various bugs and defects.

The game is available now for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.