Atelier Ryza update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new patch for the game is a minor hotfix that doesn’t seem to implement any noticeable changes to the game. Atelier Ryza update 1.04 patch notes mention just one single change.

Atelier Ryza Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

– Corrected issues and made minor adjustments to the additional content Season Event “Ever Summer Queen & the Secret Island”.

The game launched for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch last year. It has quickly become one of the fastest-selling games in the series proving to be successful for Team Gust and Koei Tecmo. For more details, make sure to check out our review on the game.