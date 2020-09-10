Atelier Ryza update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Koei Tecmo has fixed a major bug for the game that was plaguing it since the release of update 1.02. It led to character dialogue not getting displayed properly when traveling on the map. In addition to this fix, various other issues have been resolved as well.

Atelier Ryza Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes

– Corrected an issue in which, after applying update 1.02, character dialogue was prevented from properly being displayed when traveling on the map.

– Fixed various bugs and defects.