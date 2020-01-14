Atlus Apologizes For Lack of Stock of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim In Japan

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is the latest game from Vanillaware. It is still suffering from low stock issues in Japan which have prompted Atlus to issue an apology and promise more standard edition stock.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was developed by Vanillaware who is known for Odin Sphere, Muramasa and Dragon’s Crown. It has sold through more than 50K copies in Japan according to a sales estimate given by Dengeki. This doesn’t count any digital sale so the game should have sold more than this figure.

The low stock for 13 Sentinels appears to have continued leading into the new year which led Atlus to apologize for the issue (via). They have assured fans that more standard edition copies will be published in order to meet demand. In the meanwhile, if you want to grab the game and can’t find a physical copy, the digital version is available on the Japanese PlayStation Store and costs 8980 yen.

Currently, there is no official English localization announcement available for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. All of the previous Vanillaware games have been localized so this is just a matter of time until this one is done as well.