Battlefield 2042 makes it on the Steam Hall of Shame

Battlefield 2042 didn’t have the most smoothest of launches; with issues ranging from hitboxes misalignments, to horrific performance on its lead platform i.e PC, to the appalling removal of a scoreboard and many other bugs and glitches.

Fans aren’t having it either with DICE’s latest effort currently having over 22.000 “mostly negative” reviews which landed it on #9 currently on the Steam Hall of Shame. Battlefield 2042 here joins the infamous ranks of eFootball 2022 and Flatout 3: Chaos & Destruction.

With Halo: Infinite’s multiplayer launch being a huge success recently, things are looking grim for BF 2042.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.