Bayonetta and Vanquish 4K Collection Doesn’t Even Run At 4K On PS4 Pro and Xbox One X

Bayonetta and Vanquish have received a 4K remaster for the PS4 and Xbox One. They don’t appear to render at the advertised 4K resolution at all.

Sega has released a port of Vanquish and Bayonetta for the Xbox One and PS4. This port has been released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of these classic games that were previously only available on the last generation consoles, or a PC. These ports have brought these games to the current generation with the addition of better performance and resolution.

Digital Foundry has conducted a technical analysis of these ports and revealed that these don’t appear to render at the full 4K resolution. Bayonetta and Vanquish, both games, run at a resolution of 1440p on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. There is a resolution parity here between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X despite the gulf in the power between both systems.

While the resolution improvement is disappointing especially with the advertised 4K support, the frame rate is an improvement overall. The games are running at 60 FPS which is pretty much locked for Bayonetta but has slight hiccups for the Vanquish.

Vanquish and Bayonetta 10th Anniversary bundle is available to purchase from both retail and digital storefronts.