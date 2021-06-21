Best tip to reduce ping in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

We’ve been covering a lot of networking content recently but one of the most requested networking guides that we get asked for is obviously the most recent Call of Duty game, that being Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Although I’m sure many of you know the basics of getting a good networking setup for your PC or console like using a direct Ethernet connection, using QoS and not download or uploading content while playing we thought this tip that we’re gonna mention in this article could’ve gone under the radar of many.

VPNs or Virtual Private Networks have been around a while and are used to help reduce snooping on your private browsing, staying anonymous, accessing content on services like Netflix and Disney+ not available in your country but there’s other benefits to them too. Although many think that using VPNs add extra ping and overhead to your connection, that is not really the case with every VPN in every situation. The truth is using the right VPN with your gaming setup can help reduce ping and jitter along with reducing lag spikes. The FUD about VPNs and gaming comes from people using free or restricted bandwidth VPNs that don’t take advantage fully of your Internet connection. VPNs can also help you connect to servers that you might not normally be able to connect to, which you might want to connect to because of inferior routing by your ISP.

To get the aforementioned benefits in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War we recommend you give a gaming vpn a try. There’s many VPNs currently available on the market that are tuned specifically for video games; allowing you to reduce ping, packet loss, jitter and other annoying aspects that take away from your gaming experiences.

Do give it a try and let us know if these gaming VPNs help your connection in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.