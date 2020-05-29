Bioshock The Collection has been updated today for PS4 and Xbox One. This update has released alongside the Nintendo Switch version.

2K Games has updated Bioshock The Collection in line with the launch of the Nintendo Switch version. This update implements various bug fixes and it might have added support for the PlayStation 4 Pro as well, although this only applies to Bioshock 1 and 2. It is not confirmed if this support means an increase in resolution or a better frame rate for all three Bioshock games.

This collection is divided between two games. The first is the original Bioshock and its sequel, which have been updated to version 1.03. The second is Bioshock Infinite, which has been updated to 1.02. Get the patch notes for them below.

Bioshock The Collection Update Version 1.02 and 1.03 Full Patch Notes

Bug Fixes/ Improvements

Adds support for PlayStation®4 Pro

Fixes various crashes and polish bugs

These are the only patch notes available for this collection at the moment. It is possible that these updates related to the launch of the Nintendo Switch version but we have to wait to find out more information on them.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.