Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 update version 1.33 is available to download now. What exactly is included in this brand new update so far from the launch of the game?

Call of Duty: BO3 launched back in 2015 so it has been a long time since the launch of the game. Treyarch Studio, who worked on the game then went on to create Black Ops 4 and is rumored to be working on Black Ops 5 to launch later this year.

There are no official patch notes for this update but according to users on reddit, it is out for both Xbox One and PS4 and it is roughly under 2 GB in size.

Black Ops 3 Update Version 1.33 Patch Notes

There are no official detailed patch notes for this update. The only thing that has been listed in any official capacity is a generic message.

Security and stability fixes.

So these are the only patch notes for Black Ops 3 update 1.33 unless something official comes out of it.

Update: Treyarch has given the following statement regarding this update.

“Just a routine backend update for California state privacy law compliance, nothing player-facing.”

COD: BO3 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.