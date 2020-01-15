Bloodstained Ritual of the Night update version 1.04 is available to download now for the Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Bloodstained was a rather bad port for the Nintendo Switch. It suffered from downgrade visuals, worse load times and frame rate. The developers promised fans that most of the issues would be resolved with an update to the game.

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night Update Version 1.04 Patch Notes For Nintendo Switch

This update includes:

Stability issues, such as crashes experienced while interacting with bookcases.

Fixed an issue with corruption during dialogue which could lead to crash

Some Performance improvements related to animations

General Bug Fixing

Regions that were on 1.02 (SE Asia and Korea) will have all the 1.03 updates included.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.