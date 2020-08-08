Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night update version 1.17 is available to download now. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This is a minor hotfix that implements some bug fixes related to a hard lock in the pause menu, various other issues in the boss revenge mode. You can get the complete details for this update with the patch notes below.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Update Version 1.17 Full Patch Notes

— Fix Hard Lock in Boss Revenge when on Pause menu

— Fix Issue where best time would not update in Boss Revenge Character Select

— Fix Issue with character customisation when wearing specific item

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.