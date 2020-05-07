Bloodstained update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Bloodstained Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

— Release of Randomizer and Zangetsu

— Speedrun crash fix

— Headless Miriam fix

— Player floating after pausing the game while on moving objects.

— Force Feedback would remain active after defeating Bloodless or Vepar

— Left/Right controls would be active at the same time on rare occasions

— Camera going out of bounds while collecting some shards

— Issue with Bael when parrying attack

— Issue when casting shards while jumping

— UI window visible during room transitions

— Loss of functionality while at the shop

