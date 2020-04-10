Borderlands 3 update version 1.11 will be available to download today for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a hotfix that will start two mini-events. Rare Chest of Riches will return in addition to Loot Monster Mayhem. Other changes include adjustments made to Moze, the Gunner.

Get the complete Borderlands 3 update 1.11 patch notes below.

Borderlands 3 Update Version 1.11 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Slot Machine Mania and Trials Take-All mini events end at 9:00 AM PST today.

With this week’s hotfix, we are continuing the Co-Op Loot Drop event with two mini-events! Rare Chest Riches returns, along with a new mini-event: Loot Monster Mayhem! The Rare Chest Riches Event increases your chances of receiving Legendary items from Rare Chests. Loot Monster Mayhem increases your chance of seeing Loot enemies in the game and increases their chances to drop Legendary gear! These events will go live with the hotfix today and will end on April 16 at 9:00 AM PT.

Activate Rare Chest Riches Event until 9:00 AM PT on April 16

Activate Loot Monster Mayhem until 9:00 AM PT on April 16

ADJUSTMENTS FOR MOZE, THE GUNNER:

As we mentioned during last week’s hotfix, we are continuing to work on improving the Gunner’s survivability and Iron Bear’s viability in higher levels of Mayhem. This week brings another set of hotfixes to Moze’s skills based on our investigations. The below notes list the numbers as they will be changed on the skill descriptions.

Explosive Punctuation: Increased the cooldown rate awarded to 8%

Hammerdown Protocol: Increased the damage output to 600% and reduced the reload time

Click, Click…: Increased damage bonus from 12/24/36% to 20/40/60%

Specialist Bear: Increased the damage from +25% to +60%

Iron Bear Weapons

Increased the base damage of the Salamander Flame Thrower

Increased Chemical Warfare’s Melt Damage to 125%

Increased the base damage of the Railgun

Reduced Capacitive Armature’s damage reduction from -75% to -30%

Reduced Corrosive Sabot Round’s damage reduction from -50% to -15%

Increased Shockhammer’s Shock Damage to 60% of damage dealt

Borderlands 3 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.