Borderlands 3 update version 1.16 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Borderlands 3 has implemented a number of bug fixes for the game. You can have a look at the full patch notes below.

Borderlands 3 Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes

NEW CONTENT:

Added support for Borderlands 3’s forth campaign add-on: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

Increased the level cap by five levels to 65

GENERAL

Added two more ammo SDU upgrades for pistols, shotguns, submachine guns, assault rifles, and grenades and two expansion SDU upgrades for the Lost Loot machine on Sanctuary III

Addressed a reported concern where the “Refill Ammo” prompt would persist for clients in a multiplayer session

Player class icons will now show with profile pictures for Steam and Epic Games Store PC cross-platform players

MAYHEM

Players will now have a chance to redeem themselves in Fight For Your Life when Slayer is active and they have killed an enemy with melee

Mayhem modifiers will no longer change when players join through matchmaking

Added Mayhem damage scaling support to shields with Nova or Reflect behaviors

CHARACTER

Amara’s Ties that Bind augment now only passes gun and melee damages to enemies

Certain types of damage were unintentionally being passed to other enemies caught in the Phasegrasp. This change prevents those interactions, but no other changes have been made to this skill.

The Beastmaster’s Headcount passive skill no longer prevents Rakk Attack from gaining the proper number of charges when scoring critical hits

The Beastmaster’s Dominance skill will continue to damage beast targets throughout the skill’s duration

The Beastmaster’s St4ckbot class mod will no longer reset its damage stack increase when an enemy takes damage from a splash source or elemental damage done over time

The Beastmaster’s Friend-Bot class mod now increases pet damage

The Gunner’s Drowning in Brass passive skill now applies bonus damage to both of Iron Bear’s weapons, rather than just the left

HOTFIXES

To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign that says “Hotfixes Applied!” If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.