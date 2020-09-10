Borderlands 3 update version 1.16 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for Borderlands 3 has implemented a number of bug fixes for the game. You can have a look at the full patch notes below.
Borderlands 3 Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes
NEW CONTENT:
- Added support for Borderlands 3’s forth campaign add-on: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
- Increased the level cap by five levels to 65
GENERAL
- Added two more ammo SDU upgrades for pistols, shotguns, submachine guns, assault rifles, and grenades and two expansion SDU upgrades for the Lost Loot machine on Sanctuary III
- Addressed a reported concern where the “Refill Ammo” prompt would persist for clients in a multiplayer session
- Player class icons will now show with profile pictures for Steam and Epic Games Store PC cross-platform players
MAYHEM
- Players will now have a chance to redeem themselves in Fight For Your Life when Slayer is active and they have killed an enemy with melee
- Mayhem modifiers will no longer change when players join through matchmaking
- Added Mayhem damage scaling support to shields with Nova or Reflect behaviors
CHARACTER
- Amara’s Ties that Bind augment now only passes gun and melee damages to enemies
Certain types of damage were unintentionally being passed to other enemies caught in the Phasegrasp. This change prevents those interactions, but no other changes have been made to this skill.
- The Beastmaster’s Headcount passive skill no longer prevents Rakk Attack from gaining the proper number of charges when scoring critical hits
- The Beastmaster’s Dominance skill will continue to damage beast targets throughout the skill’s duration
- The Beastmaster’s St4ckbot class mod will no longer reset its damage stack increase when an enemy takes damage from a splash source or elemental damage done over time
- The Beastmaster’s Friend-Bot class mod now increases pet damage
- The Gunner’s Drowning in Brass passive skill now applies bonus damage to both of Iron Bear’s weapons, rather than just the left
HOTFIXES
To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign that says “Hotfixes Applied!” If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.
- Addressed a reported concern that the Legendary Shotgun The Garcia would fire vertically when being used by the client in multiplayer