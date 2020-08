Boruto to Naruto Shinobi Striker update version 2.18 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This update implements a number of customization parts, skills, and rebalances Ninjutsu. Get the details on the patch notes below.

Boruto to Naruto Shinobi Striker Update Version 2.18 Full Patch Notes (August 27 Update)

– New customization parts added

– New skills added

– Rebalanced Ninjutsu

– Fixed minor bugs