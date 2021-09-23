Building Your Own Gaming PC – Weighing the Pros and Cons

When it comes to gaming PCs, you usually have two groups. You have people who want to worry about the specs as little as possible and get a ready-made machine that will allow them to play most top games. On the other hand, there are people who want to have control of nearly every aspect of how their machine performs and make adjustments based on the games they play. These people will usually prefer to look at ultra-specialised PCs or build their own. But is building always the best option? Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of building versus buying a gaming PC so you can make an informed decision.

Pro – Cost Savings

One of the biggest benefits of building your own machine is that you won’t have to pay the ridiculous overcharge manufacturers charge for building one for you. You can expect to save as much as 20%, if not more, by building your own PC. This is something a lot of people will love when considering the rising price of gaming machines right now.

Con – You’re on Your Own

Most people who build their PCs do it without special assistance, and this is exactly why most do it. That also means, however, that you’ll have no one to turn to if something goes wrong. And, if you decide to hire someone to help, you’ll start eating into the savings you were looking to make.

This is not the type of project you should embark on thinking you’ll be able to get the answers you’re looking for on some forum or YouTube. Every machine is different and installation issues can get very complex, so don’t expect to get tailor-made answers to your questions simply by running a search.

Pro – You Can Adapt it to Your Favourite Type of Gaming

If you’re a specific type of player, you can build your machine exactly for your favourite type of game. If you’re an online casino game player, for instance, you may not need to have the most RAM on your machine, but you still need to have a decent video card. If you want very particular specs, the best options are either to build your PC or have it custom built.

Where you’ll be playing will also make a difference. Some online casinos could have connection issues, for instance, and you would have to think about things like latency. This means that you may have to look at CPU power as well. We also suggest that you look at reviews of any casino you intend to play at first. Sites like www.OnlineCasinos.co.uk are a great place to start. You’ll get an idea of how demanding their casino games are and which software provider they run on. In addition, you’ll get general information on any offers they may have, along with other details that will allow you to pick the best casino for you and your specs.

Con – Warranty Issues

One thing you have to know when building a gaming PC is that you won’t be able to get an all-inclusive warranty. Each component will have its warranty, which can cause issues when you try to redeem it, not to mention the fact that one faulty component could end up destroying your whole setup. And, if it can be shown that a component failed because of poor usage, your warranty could be void, so that’s something you’ll have to think about.

Pro – Easier Upgrades

When you know exactly how a PC is set up, upgrades become much easier. You know which areas may be lacking and need improvement. Knowing where all the ports are and which components are compatible with your machine will also help.

Con – Compatibility

On the other hand, you will also have to be ready to deal with compatibility issues. If it’s your first time building a PC and you have limited experience, you might assume that certain parts will automatically work together, but you could end up buying a major component for nothing. You can use a part picker to find out what works with what, but the most important part is making sure that you know exactly what you’re doing before building one.

Pro – More Control

When you build a PC, you have control over almost everything. You can choose what the case will look like. If you want more ventilators, you can add as many as the machine can handle. If you think you can get by with an inexpensive component for something minor without affecting the machine’s performance, you can do so too. This is the kind of control that attracts so many people to building PCs, and one of the reasons why it’s such a good idea if you have knowledge.

Con – It Can Be Time Consuming

While you may be saving on labour, you have to consider the time you will be putting into building the machine yourself. Things can and will probably go wrong, and you’ll have to do some troubleshooting. You never know how long it will take to solve the issue – that’s if you can solve it at all. Unless you have significant time on your hands, don’t embark on this type of project. Look at people selling custom PCs instead and see if the slightly higher price is worth it.

Pro – You Could do a Better Job than the Manufacturer

When you build your PC, you can take as much care as you want. You can take extra time to ensure that the RAM is correctly installed or that that thermal paste was properly applied. Most of that work is usually done by machines, which are prone to errors. So, you can pay special attention to the areas that often go wrong in the manufacturing process.

Con – Physical Damage

One thing you have to be prepared for, however, is for parts to suffer physical damage during installation. It’s not uncommon for a CPU to overheat and suffer irreversible damage after an improper installation. That could mean that most of your investment would end up down the drain.

Building a gaming PC can be a great project if you have the expertise. So, before you decide to go ahead, make sure that you have fully researched everything. If not, have someone nearby who can help.