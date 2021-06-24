Treyarch just dropped update 1.19 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today. Update 1.19 brings a lot of new and exciting changes to Cold War.

In multiplayer new 6v6 maps of the fourth season are being included in the new Collateral Strike 24/7 together with Hijacked 24/7. And in the Gunfight Tournament, players can now play on the new Amsterdam which brings it’s own additional goodies. Also the return of Gunfight 3v3 Snipers only in Quick Play.

LEAGUE PLAY REWARDS

In-game cosmetic rewards can now be earned in League Play. Earn Placement Rewards by participating in Ladder Events, and Skill Division Rewards for winning 10 matches in your current Skill Division. Each Ladder Event placement type will award a Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned, and additional Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards can be unlocked in each of the five Divisions.

The size of the update 1.19 for Cold War is pretty small compared to the things added, the download clocks in just at 1.7GB on PS5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.19 released patch notes

MULTIPLAYER CHANGES TO COLD WAR IN UPDATE 1.19

Modes

One in the Chamber Added to Custom Games playlists. After dying, players should now always spectate in first-person before respawning.

Sticks and Stones Added to Custom Games playlists.

Multi-Team Moshpit New Sat-Link mode added to rotation.

Cranked Hardpoint Added to rotation in Hijacked 24/7 and Nuketown 24/7 (June 21).

Hardcore Hardpoint Added to rotation in Hardcore 12v12 Moshpit (June 21).



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Collateral Strike (24/7) [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

Hijacked 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

Party Games

12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

Multi-Team: Elimination

Multi-Team Moshpit (includes Sat-Link mode)

LEAGUE PLAY

League Play Rewards

Placement Rewards Each Ladder Event placement type will now award a Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned: Finish Top 25 Finish Top 10 Finish Top 5 Victory – Finish 1st Hot Streak – 2 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes Blazing – 3 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes Diamond – 6 total 1st Place Finishes

Skill Division Rewards Win matches in the Competitor, Advanced, Expert, Elite, and Master Divisions to earn Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards to represent your League Play skill: Win 10 matches in the Competitor Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Advanced Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Expert Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Elite Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Master Skill Division



ZOMBIES

Weapons

Nail Gun Addressed an issue that prevented the notification from appearing when unlocking the Nail Gun in Zombies (June 21).



Modes

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank Added back to Zombies Featured Playlists.



Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Collateral (PlayStation)

Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

We are really looking forward to play the new Gunfight Tournament, it looks to be an exciting new game mode especially for fans of Gunfight. The collateral 24/7 is also a really new cool addition, what did you like the most about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.19? Let us know in the comments below.