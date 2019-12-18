News, Patch Notes

Modern Warfare Update Version 1.12 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

December 18, 2019
GearNuke Staff
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update version 1.12 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Activision has released a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It brings in support for two new multiplayer maps: Vacant and Shipment. It also adds support for two Gunfight maps, new Spec Ops missions.

WHAT’S NEW:

  • New Operator: Nikto
  • New Maps!
    • Shipment
    • Vacant
    • Winter Docks (winter-themed 2v2 map)
  • Playlist Update!
    • Vacant and Shipment 24/7
    • Cranked
    • Gunfight is back!
  • New Special Operation! “Strongbox”
  • New Classic Special Operation Missions! “Disinform” and “Bomb Squad”
  • Fix for a bug that could players to be stuck in a “Update requires restart” loop
  • Fix for a bug where creating a custom mode could prevent access to private match game mode options
  • Fix for players disconnecting and experiencing the “TURTLE” error code
  • Fix for a bug where the green ‘new’ notification icon was not clearing off the screen even though there wasn’t any new items to view
  • Implemented fixes for various exploits and boosting techniques
  • Fix for some players experiencing a ‘drift’ while using an Xbox controller
  • Fixed two bugs that could cause players to accidentally use multiple XP tokens due to a delay between clicking the button and confirmation on our end
  • Fixed an issue where Care Packages could fall through the roof of various buildings in Port
  • Fixed a bug where players were unable to swap Field Upgrades after selecting Field Upgrade Pro
  • Attempting to deploy the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade at the beginning of a round-based mode would result in the Field Upgrade becoming unusable until the player respawns. This has been fixed
  • Fixed a bug where all tablet-based killstreaks/Field Upgrades have a zoomed in view when using on Aniyah Palace
  • Made some slight UI adjustments to the base and officer rank progression screens to both have similar designs
  • Fix for watches not appearing in modes with preset loadouts
  • Added a new menu that allows players to launch a specific Trial
  • Fixed a bug that caused keybinds to reset to their default values
  • Friend Request & Party Invite Notifications option will be set to Enabled by default after the patch. Players can disable that option through the Account tab of the Options menu
  • Implemented several settings for the Auto-Sprint option (Always Sprint, Always Super Sprint)

Added an Auto Move Forward feature for Keyboard and Mouse as well as Controller

  • For Keyboard and Mouse, a keybind can be added in the Options menu via the advanced section of Move Forward
  • For Controller, when this feature is enabled in the Options menu, it can be activated in-game by pushing the movement stick forward twice

Keyboard and Mouse

  • Improved navigation in the Store and Battle Pass menus
  • Added a Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid Behavior gameplay option to change which keybind triggers the Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid

Audio:

  • Footsteps: reduced audible range of 3rd person footsteps
  • Increased occlusion on footsteps
  • Adjusted various foley sounds that played at a larger range than footsteps during ADS/crouch movements
  • Fix for air vehicles not occluding properly
  • General occlusion adjustments to all air vehicles
  • Fix for knife impact sounds missing from kill cams

Weapons:

  • Adjusted hip spread for the .357 Snake Shot so it’s consistent regardless of stance
  • Reduced flinch on the Kar98k, EBR-14, and MK2 Carbine

PC

  • Several fixes were implemented to prevent crashes and improve stability

Special Operations: Survival

  • Various exploit fixes

Classic Special Operations:

  • Fixed a bug where players were receiving inconsistent amounts of XP

 

  • Fix for rank up UI splashes no working as intended
  • When using a Respawn Flare, no UI icon would appear on the minimap (Operation Harbinger)
  • Fixed a bug where pistols were dealing too much damage against Juggernauts compared to other weapon classes
  • In Operation Crosswind, nearby enemies will not become alerted if a player uses a rocket launcher, causing the player to not break stealth. This has been fixed
  • Fixed a bug where players were able to go prone with the minigun if they get revived while having it equipped
  • Added the reward players could earn if completing an Operation within the playlist menu
  • Reduced the lethality of non-car explosives
  • Adjustments to spawns for Hardpoint

Search and Destroy:

  • Fix for a bug where the defending team could see the bomb carrier objective icon
  • With the ‘Weapon Pings on Minimap’ option is enabled, the bomb carrier would not show as a red dot on the minimap when shooting their weapon. This has been fixed

COD Caster

  • Added an in-game data view to display various stats
  • Implemented support for Domination

Call of Duty: MW is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


